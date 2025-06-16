"I've been up here probably a million times": Five-star WR Cederian Morgan makes promising remarks after latest meet-up with Hugh Freeze at Auburn

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan was offered by Auburn in May 2024 and has remained a top priority for Hugh Freeze and his staff ever since. The standout from Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama) visited Plains this week for an official trip and left with a strong impression.

"(I) know all the coaches, all the players," Morgan told 247Sports on Sunday. "They all know my family. I've been up here probably a million times."

As of now, Auburn has no five-star commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 23 in the nation with seven committed players. The class is also fresh off losing the commitment of four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett last week.

However, Auburn proved its strong sense of brotherhood this week, as five-star 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight and nearly the entire wide receiver unit played an active role in Morgan’s recruitment. A key player in the Tigers' pursuit of Morgan is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

“Me and my connection to coach (Marcus Davis) is unbreakable," Morgan told AL last week. "He’s been recruiting me since my freshman year.”

If Cederian Morgan ends up committing to Auburn's 2026 class, he will join four-star prospects Devin Carter and Denairius Gray in the wide receiver room.

Cederian Morgan's recruitment becomes Auburn vs. Alabama clash

Cederian Morgan is the No. 15 prospect in the nation and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 2 player in Alabama.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Morgan recorded 14 receiving touchdowns to go along with 1,162 yards. In an interview with AL.com on Friday, he discussed what he is looking for in a college, saying:

“I’m looking for that school to take my game to the next level. Can they get me make me a better receiver when I leave from when I first came. I want to play early and be on the field as a freshman.”

Morgan is scheduled to visit Alabama next weekend ahead of his commitment announcement on July 2. He is deciding among Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Auburn and Georgia. However, most believe the decision is coming down to a tight race between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn.

At this point, Alabama appears to be the favorite, holding a 92.8% chance to land Cederian Morgan's commitment, compared to Auburn’s 3%.

