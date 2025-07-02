"I've seen this before" - Urban Meyer pumps the brakes on Jim Harbaugh being dragged in "egregious" Matt Weiss hacking scandal lawsuit

LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's name was added to a hacking lawsuit on Friday, involving a case against former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matthew Weiss. According to NBC News, Weiss is accused of hacking into the computer accounts of college athletes across the country to access their intimate photos.
Attorneys have claimed that Harbaugh, who served as Michigan's head coach from 2015 to 2023, and a few others, knew Weiss was viewing private information on a computer in December 2022 and still allowed him to continue working in his role at a College Football Playoff game a week later.
Since Harbaugh's name has been dragged into the lawsuit, college football coach-turned-analyst Urban Meyer defended the current Chargers coach.
"I would say this, I pumped the brakes on it," Meyer said in an episode of "The Triple Option" podcast on Wednesday(5:03). "I've read this thing over and over again. And, as egregious as it is, what this coach (Weiss) was doing, to start dragging in an AD (athletic director Warde Manuel) and a President, and Jim Harbaugh, I'd pump the brakes on that.
"You know, I've seen this before. Obviously, if this guy did do that, that's horrific, and it's probably jail time. That's how serious that is. I was reading about significant jail time. But to start dragging in others, you know, I'd pump the brakes on that."
While the specifics of the lawsuit charges against Harbaugh and other members of Michigan's top hierarchy are unknown, the most likely claim is negligent supervision of Weiss.
Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national title in 2023 amid controversy
Although Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national title in 2023, a major controversy surrounded the program during the season. Former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions allegedly sent individuals to their opponents' games to record their sideline signals.
The sign-stealing controversy threw some shade over Michigan's title triumph. Harbaugh also had to serve a three-game suspension after the NCAA investigated the allegations..
After Harbaugh won the national title with the Wolverines, he left the program to take up the job with the NFL's LA Chargers.
