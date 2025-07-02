"I've seen this before" - Urban Meyer pumps the brakes on Jim Harbaugh being dragged in "egregious" Matt Weiss hacking scandal lawsuit

LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's name was added to a hacking lawsuit on Friday, involving a case against former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matthew Weiss. According to NBC News, Weiss is accused of hacking into the computer accounts of college athletes across the country to access their intimate photos.

Ad

Attorneys have claimed that Harbaugh, who served as Michigan's head coach from 2015 to 2023, and a few others, knew Weiss was viewing private information on a computer in December 2022 and still allowed him to continue working in his role at a College Football Playoff game a week later.

Since Harbaugh's name has been dragged into the lawsuit, college football coach-turned-analyst Urban Meyer defended the current Chargers coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would say this, I pumped the brakes on it," Meyer said in an episode of "The Triple Option" podcast on Wednesday(5:03). "I've read this thing over and over again. And, as egregious as it is, what this coach (Weiss) was doing, to start dragging in an AD (athletic director Warde Manuel) and a President, and Jim Harbaugh, I'd pump the brakes on that.

Ad

Trending

"You know, I've seen this before. Obviously, if this guy did do that, that's horrific, and it's probably jail time. That's how serious that is. I was reading about significant jail time. But to start dragging in others, you know, I'd pump the brakes on that."

Ad

While the specifics of the lawsuit charges against Harbaugh and other members of Michigan's top hierarchy are unknown, the most likely claim is negligent supervision of Weiss.

Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national title in 2023 amid controversy

Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh - Source: Imagn

Although Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national title in 2023, a major controversy surrounded the program during the season. Former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions allegedly sent individuals to their opponents' games to record their sideline signals.

Ad

The sign-stealing controversy threw some shade over Michigan's title triumph. Harbaugh also had to serve a three-game suspension after the NCAA investigated the allegations..

After Harbaugh won the national title with the Wolverines, he left the program to take up the job with the NFL's LA Chargers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.