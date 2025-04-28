“I've tried 3 times”: CFB insider makes a sarcastic remark on Bill Belichick’s awkward moment with 24-year-old GF during interview

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson have come under renewed scrutiny following an awkward moment during a recent interview.

The couple, who have a 48-year age gap, have been dating for a few years, with Hudson often working behind the scenes to manage Belichick’s media appearances.

During a segment on “CBS Sunday Morning,” journalist Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met. Before he could answer, Hudson interrupted from off-camera, “We’re not talking about this.” When Dokoupil turned to confirm, Hudson doubled down with a “No.”

Talking about the exchange, college football insider Josh Pate said:

“I've tried 3 times to watch the Belichick interview. Haven't make it through yet.”

According to numerous reports, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson first met in 2021 on a flight, where the coach signed her textbook, “Deductive Logic,” with the note: “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” The pair was first publicly seen together in 2023.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the criticism over the awkward moment

Jordon Hudson is speaking up after facing criticism for how she appeared during Bill Belichick’s interview. After the moment went viral, Hudson shared supportive posts on X.

One person wrote:

"I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media,” something Hudson reposted.

She also shared posts saying the interview was supposed to focus on Belichick’s new book, “The Art of Winning,” and his father’s time as a Navy football coach.

Hudson doesn’t seem to be bothered, as she shared a happy photo set on Instagram showing her enjoying a sunny day in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Belichick also responded to the attention on their relationship.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” Belichick said. “Just trying to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

Bill Belichick’s book is about the lessons he’s learned from his time in football as a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. It talks about his coaching style, the way he thinks about the game and what helped him succeed. According to early reviews, the book also includes personal stories from his life and career.

