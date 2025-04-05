“I want to be elite”: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes a bold goal for 2025 season

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik had a breakout season in 2024, completing 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 touchdowns. In his second year as starter, he led the Tigers to win the 2024 ACC Championship and reach the first round of the college football playoff.

However, Klubnik is not satisfied with both his performance and team's finish last season. Heading into next season, he has much bigger expectations for himself and the Tigers. After spring practice on Friday, Cade Klubnik spoke with reporters and discussed his expectations for 2025.

"We got a taste of it, but we want some more," Klubnik said. "It was good to get that experience, and it’ll be great to set up next year. I want to be elite, and that’s consistency every game, every drive, every play. I’ve got a high standard for myself, and I want to continue to chase that. I think just continually making big plays and not forcing them, letting them happen naturally, is huge."

Klubnik went on to discuss the key areas of focus for himself this offseason. He wants to become more effective in the red zone.

"We did some red zone work today, and after practice, I was thinking, 'Let’s go watch every time we entered the red zone last season,'" Klubnik said. “It’s not just watching the good ones — it’s about learning from the bad ones, too, so you don’t make the same mistakes again."

Cade Klubnik talks about playing with transfer wide receiver Tristan Smith

For the Clemson Tigers to go on a deep run in the college football playoff in 2025, they will need to have standout performances from more players than just Cade Klubnik. The Tigers went out and added several players through the transfer portal to strengthen their offense. One player who has been getting a lot of attention is wide receiver transfer Tristan Smith.

Smith transferred from Southeast Missouri State after registering 76 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns. Klubnik spoke about him on Friday, saying:

"He’s a great ballplayer. He’s got great hands. Probably one of the best things about him. He’ll go make any catch, and obviously, his height is exciting. He adds a new element to our offense."

Smith will join Klubnik as the offense looks to improve on its 2024 season. That will be necessary as the ACC features some powerhouse teams like SMU and Miami.

