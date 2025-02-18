"I don't want to be the face of college football": When Kirby Smart rejected taking over Nick Saban-like role 

When Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024, Kirby Smart was immediately seen as the next in line to take his role in the college football landscape. Saban was considered the face of the realm based on his achievements, respected voice and overall influence.

Ad

In an interview with Josh Pate in March 2024, Kirby Smart rejected the idea of being the face of college football when questioned about it. The Georgia coach believes filling the void that Saban left after retiring won't be something simple as he earned it over the course of time.

"First of all, I don't want to be seen as the face of college football cause I don't think that's the case," Smart said (Timestamp 11:52). "I don't think anybody – I think Nick was that and will continue to be a voice that people should listen to."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smart praised Nick Saban calling him and extremely intelligent and smart person. The Bulldogs coach credited him for understanding all of the problems that coaches face and always wanting the best for the players.

"I don't think that's kind of a spot that's just inherited or given to anybody," Smart added. "You earn that. He earned that through time. He earned that through time. I'm not where he was."

Ad

Ad

Kirby Smart worked under Nick Saban for 11 years at three different destinations, including Alabama, before becoming the head coach of Georgia. With his exploits with the Bulldogs, winning two national championships and three conference titles, he's the easy choice to take the place of Saban.

Kirby Smart wants to help college football grow

Despite Kirby Smart rejecting the possibility of becoming the face of college football, the coach is committed to ensuring the growth of the landscape nonetheless. Having benefited significantly from the realm over the years, the coach is hoping to advocate for something that ensures betterment.

Ad

"I certainly think that I embrace the fact that I want to help the game," Smart said (Timestamp 12:24). "This sport has been really good to me in my life. I grew up a high school coach's son. Football was good to my family.

"I've seen kids get opportunities they would have never gotten before in terms of academics and meeting people and becoming successful without the game of football. So I want to help the game of football. If that means I'm vocal or a spokesperson for something I believe in, I'm going to stand up for that."

College football is in an era where it's witnessing a lot of changes. The landscape is fast breaking away from its norm and adopting the values of a professional level. At a time like this, input from people like Kirby Smart can help ensure stability in the realm while attaining long-term sustainability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!