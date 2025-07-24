"I want them to be pissed off": Mike Norvell sets serious expectations for FSU players after disappointing 2-win season

Mike Norvell's Florida State ended the 2024 season with only two wins, marking the program’s worst performance since 1974, when it managed only one win. This collapse came following a 13-1 season in 2023, with struggles on both offense and defense contributing to the sharp decline.Speaking at the ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina, Norvell acknowledged the adversity but expressed strong optimism for a turnaround.&quot;We all have a desired destination, everybody wants to get to the top,&quot; Norvell said. &quot;When you're climbing a mountain, there might be some times where you slip and where you stumble. But the most important step along the journey.&quot;Heading into 2025, big changes are underway at FSU, and Norvell is embracing a broader leadership role. He is focused on developing accountability and drive within the program.&quot;I want them to be pissed off to go be their best every single day,&quot; Norvell added. &quot;It's not about last year. It's not about anything that they've done up to this point in their career. It's about this season with each day and every step that's in front of us to go put it on display for what you want to be. Don't talk about it. Let's go do it.&quot;After finishing near the bottom of the FBS in both offensive production (270.3 yards per game) and defensive performance (allowing 385.9 yards per game), Norvell is determined to revamp Florida State's offense and defense in hopes of a major rebound in 2025.Mike Norvell opens up about his trust in Florida State playersFlorida State is gearing up for its Week 1 showdown against Alabama, set to take place at Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30. After finishing last season with a 9-4 record, the Crimson Tide will be looking to rebound. Meanwhile, Mike Norvell remains confident in his Seminoles squad.&quot;I feel the confidence within the team because once again, I see their work,&quot; Norvell said. &quot;I believe in the journeys that they've had. And no player on our team has had a seamless, perfect journey. There's been ups and downs for every one of them.&quot;The next step for Norvell’s squad is Fall camp, with FSU officially set to report next Tuesday. Norvell noted that he plans to push his players daily in all aspects: mentally, physically and in how they connect.&quot;When you come to Florida State, you better embrace the highest of expectations,&quot; Norvell said. &quot;Because what I have, it's what our program has, there is a standard of what it needs to look like. And I've got to uphold it.&quot;Florida State's first practice is scheduled for next Wednesday.