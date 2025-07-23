"I don't want a team full of sidekicks": Mike Norvell sends no-nonsense message as FSU hopes for new beginning in 2025 season

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is trying to light a fire underneath his team ahead of the 2025 season. Norvell, who signed a $26.5 million, six-year contract in late 2019 to become the Seminoles' new head coach, would like to get back on track in 2025 following a catastrophic season in 2024. Last year, FSU finished last in the ACC rankings with a 2-10 overall record, winning just one conference game.According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, during ACC media day, Norvell called out his team, saying he wants players who are willing to go the extra mile to help turn the program around, not a &quot;team full of sidekicks.&quot;&quot;&quot;I don't want a team full of sidekicks,&quot; Norvell said. &quot;I want guys that are willing to grasp it, hold it, push it and go be it. That's what I'm seeing with this team.&quot;In the 2023 season, FSU won the ACC with an overall record of 13-1, going undefeated in its conference that season. Of course, the departures of key players such as Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson didn't help.Can Mike Norvell right the ship for FSU in 2025?NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Florida State - Source: ImagnMike Norvell and FSU are making moves heading into 2025 in hopes of getting back on track. The program hired both Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand from UCF as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively. FSU also brought on Tony White to serve as their new defensive coordinator, hiring him away from the same position with Nebraska.The poaching from UCF continued after FSU brought in quarterback Thomas Castellanos, as well as fellow signal-caller Jaylen King from East Tennessee State. FSU is also addressing concerns with its offensive line, after bringing in 10 new players via the transfer portal and recruits.These are just one of several moves that the program has made in hopes of getting back to its former glory as we approach its 2025 campaign. FSU is set to open up its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30. It will be interesting to see if Norvell and FSU can get back into the national title mix after their dip in 2024.