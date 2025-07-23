  • home icon
  "I don't want a team full of sidekicks": Mike Norvell sends no-nonsense message as FSU hopes for new beginning in 2025 season

"I don't want a team full of sidekicks": Mike Norvell sends no-nonsense message as FSU hopes for new beginning in 2025 season

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:20 GMT
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is trying to light a fire underneath his team ahead of the 2025 season. Norvell, who signed a $26.5 million, six-year contract in late 2019 to become the Seminoles' new head coach, would like to get back on track in 2025 following a catastrophic season in 2024. Last year, FSU finished last in the ACC rankings with a 2-10 overall record, winning just one conference game.

According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, during ACC media day, Norvell called out his team, saying he wants players who are willing to go the extra mile to help turn the program around, not a "team full of sidekicks."

""I don't want a team full of sidekicks," Norvell said. "I want guys that are willing to grasp it, hold it, push it and go be it. That's what I'm seeing with this team."
also-read-trending Trending
In the 2023 season, FSU won the ACC with an overall record of 13-1, going undefeated in its conference that season. Of course, the departures of key players such as Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson didn't help.

Can Mike Norvell right the ship for FSU in 2025?

NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Florida State - Source: Imagn

Mike Norvell and FSU are making moves heading into 2025 in hopes of getting back on track.

The program hired both Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand from UCF as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively. FSU also brought on Tony White to serve as their new defensive coordinator, hiring him away from the same position with Nebraska.

The poaching from UCF continued after FSU brought in quarterback Thomas Castellanos, as well as fellow signal-caller Jaylen King from East Tennessee State. FSU is also addressing concerns with its offensive line, after bringing in 10 new players via the transfer portal and recruits.

These are just one of several moves that the program has made in hopes of getting back to its former glory as we approach its 2025 campaign.

FSU is set to open up its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30. It will be interesting to see if Norvell and FSU can get back into the national title mix after their dip in 2024.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

