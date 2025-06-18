"I don't want that": Auburn legend Bo Jackson reveals $5 million bait story after his junior season to forego NCAA eligibility

While money has taken prime importance in college football today, back in the day, a player's commitment to a team meant more than $5 million, at least for Auburn legend Bo Jackson.
During his heartfelt address to Auburn University, Jackson recalled the $5 million decision he once faced. It was a choice between money and loyalty. And of course, we know what he chose.
In a video shared by AL.com’s Auburn Tigers account, Jackson reflected on being offered a $5 million check after his junior season to skip his senior year at Auburn University and join a USFL team. In the 1980s, it was huge money to say no to, but Jackson's commitment to the Tigers didn't deter.
"‘This was during the time when USFL teams were around," Jackson said. "The owner wants to know if you’ll forego your senior year to come and play for the USFL team.’ He said, ‘If you agree right now, he wants to give you this as a gift.’ And he presented me with a check for $5 million."
Former legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye was the reason why Jackson stayed in Auburn.
"I thought about all the things I could’ve done with $5 million," Jackson said. "And then I thought about this: I said, ‘Coach Dye wouldn’t do this. Coach Dye wouldn’t do this to me. I’m not going to do it to Coach Dye. I’m not going to hightail it and leave my teammates. I’m not going to leave the fans at Auburn — they have faith in me. They have faith in this team.
"And if I’m going to be part of this family, I’ve got to do what I think is right.’ I looked at that man and I said these words: ‘I don’t want that.’"
Bo Jackson wins Heisman Trophy after declining $5 million check
Bo Jackson's decision to side with loyalty paid off in more ways than one. He would go on to win the 1985 Heisman Trophy. Not only that, his story made him stand out in front of NFL owners, who found him to be a man of integrity.
In the 1985 season, Jackson rushed for 1,786 yards and 17 scores on 278 carries. At the time, his rushing yardage was the second-best single-season performance in SEC history.
