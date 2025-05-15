  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I don't want to waste those experiences": Mike Norvell minces no words while listing biggest takeaways from 2024 

"I don't want to waste those experiences": Mike Norvell minces no words while listing biggest takeaways from 2024 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 15, 2025 06:59 GMT
NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Mike Norvell has been the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles since 2020. During the 2023 season, he won his first ACC championship with the program while leading them to a 13-1 campaign. This led to a lot of expectations for him last season. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan.

Ad

Norvell and the Seminoles could only muster a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2024. This was their worst record since 1974. Florida State also became the first team in college football history to go from a double-digit winning campaign to a double-digit losing campaign.

On Wednesday, the head coach appeared for an interview with News4JAX. He was questioned about the underwhelming 2024 campaign and how the team proceeds following such a disastrous campaign.

Norvell talked about how life is a roller coaster of "highs and lows". He said that instead of dismissing it and forgetting that it never happened, they will try to learn from their mistakes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You never just dismiss something that might not go the way you want it to. You look back, you evaluate, you try to learn the lesson of where you can be better... Some things you can control, some things you can't control," Norvell said.
"But it's always about that constant push for improvement......I know our guys are definitely fired up for this season, but...I don't want to waste, even though there wasn't anything good about the experience we went through, I don't want to waste those experiences that absolutely can push us and help us grow to be all that we can for this season."
Ad

(from 5:30 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
Ad

The Seminoles begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Alabama on Aug. 30.

Mike Norvell excited about commitment of Gavin Sawchuk

Earlier this month, ex-Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk decided to join the Seminoles for the 2025 campaign. He will be competing for the starter role on the roster with Kam Davis and Roydell Williams.

After his commitment, Norvell spoke about Sawchuk joining the team.

Ad
"I'm excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole family," Norvell said. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skill and is fantastic in pass protection."

During the 2024 season, the running back missed four games due to an injury. He ended up rushing for just 128 yards and one touchdown. Apart from him, the Seminole also got the commitment of ex-UNC wide receiver Gavin Blackwell.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications