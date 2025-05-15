"I don't want to waste those experiences": Mike Norvell minces no words while listing biggest takeaways from 2024 

Mike Norvell has been the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles since 2020. During the 2023 season, he won his first ACC championship with the program while leading them to a 13-1 campaign. This led to a lot of expectations for him last season. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan.

Norvell and the Seminoles could only muster a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2024. This was their worst record since 1974. Florida State also became the first team in college football history to go from a double-digit winning campaign to a double-digit losing campaign.

On Wednesday, the head coach appeared for an interview with News4JAX. He was questioned about the underwhelming 2024 campaign and how the team proceeds following such a disastrous campaign.

Norvell talked about how life is a roller coaster of "highs and lows". He said that instead of dismissing it and forgetting that it never happened, they will try to learn from their mistakes.

"You never just dismiss something that might not go the way you want it to. You look back, you evaluate, you try to learn the lesson of where you can be better... Some things you can control, some things you can't control," Norvell said.

"But it's always about that constant push for improvement......I know our guys are definitely fired up for this season, but...I don't want to waste, even though there wasn't anything good about the experience we went through, I don't want to waste those experiences that absolutely can push us and help us grow to be all that we can for this season."

(from 5:30 mark onwards)

The Seminoles begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Alabama on Aug. 30.

Mike Norvell excited about commitment of Gavin Sawchuk

Earlier this month, ex-Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk decided to join the Seminoles for the 2025 campaign. He will be competing for the starter role on the roster with Kam Davis and Roydell Williams.

After his commitment, Norvell spoke about Sawchuk joining the team.

"I'm excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole family," Norvell said. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skill and is fantastic in pass protection."

During the 2024 season, the running back missed four games due to an injury. He ended up rushing for just 128 yards and one touchdown. Apart from him, the Seminole also got the commitment of ex-UNC wide receiver Gavin Blackwell.

