"I wanted to go somewhere to win": AJ Barner explains his transfer from Indiana to Michigan was influenced by dream to win the national title

AJ Barner left Indiana during the previous offseason to team up with Big Ten rival Michigan. The tight end has spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, having arrived at the program in 2020. His exit was, however, not without the aim to achieve something big.

During his media session in the NFL Combine on Thursday, Barner noted that he left Bloomington for Ann Arbor with the aim of winning the national championship. This goes against the idea that he left Indiana for a bigger NIL opportunity at Michigan.

"It was really — you know, I wanted to go somewhere and compete for a national championship. I wanted to go somewhere to win, and I wanted to go somewhere to be challenged every single day," Barner said.

"Michigan checked all the boxes. I think, my personality. I'm a blue-collar, disciplined kid. I fit right in with the winged helmet."

AJ Barner eventually achieved his dream with the Wolverines. Michigan concluded the 2023 college football season with an undefeated 15-0 record, securing their third consecutive Big Ten title and clinching the national championship with a victory over Washington.

AJ Barner says the offensive style at Michigan was beneficial to him

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan played a run-centric offense, which requires the tight end to be more involved in the blocking game, something AJ Barner didn’t do much at Indiana.

However, the Aurora, Ohio, native believes the Wolverine offensive style has helped him improve.

"It helped me tremendously," Barner said. "The style of offense that we played and the program that Michigan runs I feel is very — as similar as it's gonna get (to the NFL)."

"When I first got to Michigan, it was like 'this is tough.' There were tough days at practice, I was learning a new system, going up against talented players. As I continued to progress, it helped me in the long run."

In a highly eventful 2023 college football season for the Michigan Wolverines, Barner posted notable contributions of 22 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown. However, his enhanced blocking skills have been a standout factor, elevating his draft prospects.

Barner is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. There have been talks of him linking up with Jim Harbaugh at the Los Angeles Chargers, a move that would ensure his smooth transition to the professional stage. The Chargers will likely look to draft a tight end in April.