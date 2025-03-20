"I watched Travis Hunter do it": DJ McKinney draws inspiration from Colorado standout heading into 2025 season

Travis Hunter had a lasting impact on almost everyone in Colorado. Heading into the 2025 season, players like DJ McKinney are already taking notes from Hunter's playbook and hope to replicate the same.

While speaking to the reporters after the spring practice this week, McKinney mentioned that Hunter was a special player. His gameplay inspired him to push limits by spending more time in the film room and hitting the weight room like never before.

This season also paves the way for McKinney to showcase his talents since he will get more playing time after Hunter's departure. [Timestamp 2:20]

When asked how Hunter impacted his playing style and discipline, McKinney said: “Oh yes, sir, most definitely. You know, I'm putting work in the weight room, or, you know, trying to get my body right, develop more, putting more time in the film room. Because, you know, I seen it happen, like I watched Travis do it."

"You know, I seen I'm taking notes by myself. So, like I said, it was just inspirational seeing him do it. So just knowing I could, you know, potentially bring a trophy home myself. You know, Jim Thorpe award, you know, any award that I could go chase after really,” he added.

Similarly, he opened up about how he tried to utilize the opportunity whenever he was targeted.

“It was really valuable knowing going into the season. I know you know that's going to be the main thing, you know, they are not throwing to Travis as much really. So they definitely want to target me. So I just made sure that, like when they came my way, I was on point,” McKinney mentioned.

“You know, if they got a ball on me, I'm onto the next play. You know, get ready, get sick. Do it again. You know, next time make a play on it. So I really just, like I said, just kept that pro mindset about it, you know, just make a play when it comes my way,” he added.

Last season, DJ McKinney recorded 43 solos and three interceptions while leading the Buffs to a 9-4 season.

Travis Hunter could script history in 2025

Hunter is a two-way star, so he will get an opportunity to etch his name in the record books at the NFL Draft in April. If he enrolls as a pure cornerback and gets picked No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, the Colorado standout will become the first athlete to achieve this milestone.

Although he has not mentioned anything about his pro plans on playing a specific position, Hunter is still a hot choice for the top 3 teams in the 2025 draft class. If the Titans pass on him, the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants could pounce for a prospect like him.

