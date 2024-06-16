The ongoing attempt of the Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark to sell the conference naming rights has gained a lot of attention in the world of college athletics. The first-of-its-kind move in the landscape has drawn intense criticism from several quarters.

However, former Michigan quarterback David Cone has refused to criticize the Big 12 commissioner for his latest move. Speaking on a recent installment of the “Crain and Company” podcast, Cone reflected on how the realm of college sports has been largely commercialized.

“I will not criticize a businessman for thinking of creative revenue streams to try and beat his competition … I couldn't help but think of David Foster Wallace’s novel ‘Infinite Jest’ where corporations are able to bid on everything including the name of the year,” Cone said.

While the Big 12 is being widely mocked for its attempt to sell its naming rights, David Cone believes the SEC and the Big Ten could also do the same in the next couple of years. They aren't doing it now because they can afford not to do so.

However, Cone, who appeared in four games over four years at Michigan, sees a future where the leadership of the SEC and the Big Ten can no longer leave the money on the table. He believes it's inevitable as the world of college athletics continues to get commercialized.

“Yesterday when this news came out, everybody was making fun of the Big 12 but said well the SEC and the Big Ten would never do this cause they don't have to and their brand is of higher order,” Cone said.

“What happens in a couple of years? What happens in three or four years when Greg Sankey is looking over and saying, ‘We’re leaving $50 million on the table? We could make that! What's the difference between the SEC and the Coca-Cola Conference? Let's just go ahead and sell that.”

David Cone misses old college sports world amid Big 12 plan

The world of college sports came about as an amateur landscape where the game was played for the love of it and money wasn't involved. However, this has changed significantly over the years. David Cone really misses this time even though he isn't against Yormark's plan.

“I don't want to criticize Brett Yormark’s attempts at innovation but I do miss a time when every single one in our life wasn't for sale.”

The Big 12 is even going the extra mile in its bid to gain more revenue. The conference is reportedly discussing the possibility of selling a part of it to a private equity firm. This will take the landscape to a whole new level of commercialization.