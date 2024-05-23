"I wish we could guard against that": Colorado HC Deion Sanders urges fans to buy regular season tickets before 'resellers'

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is urging fans to buy regular tickets before resellers get their hands on them. Resale tickets often go for more money than tickets once they go on sale as people look to make a profit from selling them on.

Sanders wants fans to be able to attend Colorado Buffaloes football games at a reasonable price, and not deal with resale tickets. Sanders also believes the true fans could be priced out by resellers, which he doesn't want to happen, either. With that, "Coach Prime" doesn't want fans to spend a ton of money on tickets so he's urging fans to buy tickets now before resellers get their hands on them.

"I want to thank all our fans, students, and everybody in the Buff Nation, you're tremendous," Deion Sanders said via Well Off Media. "We sold out season tickets. Now, regular tickets (are) on sale today and I know what you're going to do. I know you're going to show up and show out, I appreciate y'all.

"Let's get the tickets because I don't want (resellers). I don't want that to happen. I wish we could guard against that because I want our fanbase to truly be in stadiums; not people that go purchase a lot and then they resell them for a higher price. I don't want that to happen," Sanders added.

Deion Sanders' Colorado will open its 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.

Colorado Buffaloes season tickets sell out for the second straight year under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have sold out season tickets for the second straight year, which coincides with Deion Sanders' time at Colorado.

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

The Buffaloes went just 4-8 last season despite starting the year 3-0 and will be looking to push on in 2024. With fans flocking to see the exciting Buffs, it will be interesting to see how they get on.