“I won’t be provoked”: Coach Prime doesn’t approve Shedeur Sanders’ new look in latest video call

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for the NFL Combine and then the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft, and as a result, will get a lot of media attention in the coming months. It is unclear whether upcoming TV appearances are a factor, but he has changed his hairstyle for some reason.

On Wednesday, Well Off Media posted a video on their YouTube channel. At the start of the video, Deion Sanders Jr. recorded a FaceTime call between Coach Prime, Shedeur and himself.

In the video, Shedeur showed off his new hairstyle with braids. Coach Prime was not a fan.

"Dog dog, you know what dog. I won't be provoked dog. It's 2025, lord as my shepherd I should not want ... I'm not gonna be provoked dog," Coach Prime said.

"What happened," Shedeur asked.

"Nothing happened. Nothing happened dog, just you know. You want an endorsable head, you can have an endorsable head if you want. You don't, you don't," Coach Prime said.

"What you saying I don't look handsome?" Shedeur asked.

"Well, you don't look like handsome Bob," Prime said. "What happened to handsome Bob?"

"But this is what you used to have," Shedeur said.

"Yeah, I didn't have that until about the fifth year in the league. Already him. Himothy," Prime said.

Shedeur Sanders scheduled to have visits with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants

The NFL Draft Combine begins on February 27th, and afterward, teams are allowed to invite up to 30 prospects to their team's facilities.

Shedeur Sanders revealed in a Well Off Media video posted on Tuesday that his visits will start on March 4th. He will meet with the Browns first, followed by the Giants.

Sanders has already met with teams unofficially. He attended the East-West Shrine Bowl but did not participate in games or practices. However, he met with representatives from several teams, including the Tennessee Titans who hold the first pick.

Sanders is projected by most draft experts to go within the first three picks in the draft. The Titans, Browns and Giants are all teams that could be interested in drafting a QB. Any top team that needs a QB will be deciding between Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward as the two top QB options.

Many draft experts project that he will be selected by the Giants.

