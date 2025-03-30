Ian Rapoport drops his verdict on Jaxson Dart's 2025 NFL Draft landing spot

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is heading into the 2025 season as an underdog who will likely be a breakout talent in the NFL. After his pro day performance last week on Friday, the 21-year-old is drawing comparisons to former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix. He was projected as a round two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but ended up going in the first round to the Denver Broncos.

A similar trend is expected for Dart, who had a terrific Pro Day in the presence of all 32 team representatives. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dart could be the third QB going off the board in April after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

While speaking to Mike Yam on Friday night, Rapoport shed light on Dart's Pro Day showdown and interests from QB-needy teams. He explained that Dart could be an early first-round pick if teams look for more passers other than Ward and Sanders.

“There were a lot of wild plays and a lot of wild throws today. Sounded like overall, extremely, extremely positive for Jaxson Dart but unknown for me at least, was who was there,” Rapoport said on Friday night. [Timestamp - 3:05]

“I mean, because we all talked about which coaches attend," Rapoport continued. "And, you know, obviously so many high ranking officials were at Cam Ward's Pro Day. But Kevin Stefanski, the Browns head coach, was at Jackson Dart's pro day. Shea Tierney, the Giants quarterback coach was also there. Kellen Moore, Saints head coach, also there for Jackson Dart.

“If you asked any NFL Personnel right now. Where does he rank? A lot of people would say, you know, maybe second round. Usually, if you're a quarterback and got a game what Jaxson Dart does, you are a second round quarterback, you probably end up in the first round. We saw the same thing with Bo Nix last year."

Jaxson Dart could be a potential pick for the LA Rams

While there have been rumors around potential destinations for Jaxson Dart, the Rams could draft the Ole Miss QB. Although several other teams like the Raiders could use Dart's services, if they pass on him, the Rams could make the move.

One of the primary reasons is Matthew Stafford’s age and future with the franchise. In order to contend for the Super Bowl, they will need a new, revamped roster and a quarterback for the future. Dart checks all the boxes and could end up being the No. 26 overall pick in round one.

