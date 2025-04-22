'Iceman' Quinn Ewers reveals how he stays rock solid in clutch moments, shares Alabama takedown story

Quinn Ewers is set to go pro after playing four years at the college level. The Texas quarterback appeared on Jon Gruden's "QB Class" episode, which aired on Monday night on Barstool Sports.

At the start of the episode, Grunden labeled Ewers an "Iceman" before the Longhorns star shared how he maintains his composure in clutch situations.

"I've always been just a chill guy," Ewers said (6:19). "A lot of people say I don't have a sense of urgency. I mean, I got a sense of urgency, it just looks different than a lot of people. Going into Tuscaloosa last year, and doing what we did, you know, these guys saw me right here.

"I get up a little bit, but when these guys saw me right here and they're like, 'Oh, Bama just went up against us and we gotta put a drive together here in the fourth quarter, we gotta score.' They look at me and I'm chilling on the bench, right? I'm not doing anything crazy, I'm just focusing on myself, focusing on what I need to do for my teammates."

Quinn Ewers referred to a Sept. 2023 game where Texas came back in the fourth quarter to defeat Nick Saban's Alabama 34-24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether Ewers' cool and calm method will help him attain success in the NFL. He is projected as a Day 2 pick, with many analysts predicting the QB to be taken in Round 3.

Quinn Ewers led Texas to the 2024 CFP semifinals

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is projected among the top picks at the 2025 NFL draft. (Credits: IMAGN)

Quinn Ewers led Texas to the college football playoff semifinals in his final year with the program. The Longhorns lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.

In the 2024 season, Ewers - who registered 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and two rushing TDs - led the Longhorns went 13-3 and was named to the second-team All-SEC.

Quinn Ewers was reportedly offered an $8 million NIL deal from an anonymous college program to play in the 2025 season, but he chose to enter the draft instead.

