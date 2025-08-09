ICYMI: After cancer battle, Deion Sanders receives exciting birthday surprise from Colorado family at Buffs fall camp

After an uphill battle with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is back in Boulder, and just in time to celebrate a meaningful occasion with his team.On Saturday, during the Buffaloes’ fall camp, Coach Prime rang in his 58th birthday as the Buffs showed their appreciation for him by singing “Happy Birthday” and surprising him with four different pairs of Nike shoes. Sanders picked a golden white and black colorway, matching the colors of the Buffs, as his favorite. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders had kept his cancer diagnosis private while taking leave from Colorado during May and June to recover at his home in Texas. He shared the news publicly in late July at a press conference, joined by members of his medical team, Dr. Janet Kukreja from the CU Cancer Center and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold.He announced that he had undergone surgery in May to remove his bladder and is now cancer-free.During the announcement, Sanders said he has no intention of retiring. He will be leading the Buffs into the 2025 season, after signing a contract extension through 2029 in March. This is his third year at Colorado.Coach Prime has had a deal with Nike since he was a cornerback in the NFL. The partnership continued at Colorado, where he renewed his contract with the brand in 2024.Deion Sanders’ first Nike shoe will return with original detailsDeion Sanders’ first Nike signature sneaker, the Air Diamond Turf, is making a comeback in its original “Emerald” colorway, and for the first time, it will include all the details from the 1993 version. The shoe will be released on Aug. 9 for $155 through SNKRS and select Nike Sportswear retailers.This version will have a mix of white leather, black nubuck and emerald green and gold accents. It also brings back the original tongue branding and pattern, which haven’t been seen since the shoe’s first release.The emerald colorway is not tied to any of Deion Sanders’ former teams, but it’s among the most recognizable versions of the Air Diamond Turf. Nike will also release a matching Diamond Turf 93 TD Cleat in the same colors for football players.