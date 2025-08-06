ICYMI: Alabama legend Nick Saban & wife Ms. Terry hosts grand luncheon for iconic kids foundation at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nick Saban and his wife, Ms. Terry, hosted their annual Nick's Kids Foundation Giveaway Luncheon on Tuesday. This year, the 19th edition of the event was held at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.Alabama football shared snippets from this year's event in an Instagram post on Tuesday. In a few photos, Nick Saban and Ms.Terry posing for photos. In another snippet we see the ex-Alabama coach signing autographs for the kids who attended the Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon.You can check out the snippets from the event below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaban talked about the event and the way it helped the community. He also talked about how players from the program have also come forward to create their own foundations and give back to the community.&quot;The number of players that were involved in Nick's Kids while we were here,&quot; Saban said. &quot;Miss Terry had them help build houses, help the community, help with the tornado. And how many of those guys have foundations of their own. Like Derrick Henry, donating $10,000 and buying bookbags for all these kids.&quot;Nick Saban became the head coach of the Crimson Tide back in 2007. In 17 seasons, he helped the program win six national championships. During his final year with the team, he helped them to an SEC title while making it to the semifinals of the playoffs.Saban announced his retirement in January 2024 and shifted to the world of broadcasting. Last season, he was a part of the ESPN College GameDay crew alongside other members such as Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso.Nick Saban breaks silence on potential return to coachingOver the past few weeks, the rumor mill has been churning about Nick Saban making a potential comeback to coaching. However, he finally broke the silence and debunked the rumors in July.During an appearance on &quot;Fox and Friends,&quot; Nick Saban said that he was happy with his post-retirement life and is looking forward to other opportunities.&quot;No, I'm really happy with what I'm doing right now,&quot; Saban said. &quot;It's exciting to still be involved in the game.&quot;&quot;It's exciting for me to work with athletic directors, conference commissioners, people in Congress to preserve the intergrity of our game and continue to be able to create opportunities to help young people create value for their future that will help them be successful in life ...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaban also clarified that currently, there is no opportunity that entices him enough to potentially return to coaching. Only time will tell if we see him make a comeback in the near future.