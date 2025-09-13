  • home icon
ICYMI: Arch Manning flexes his rushing skills with an insane TD in Week 3 game against UTEP

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 13, 2025 21:17 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas El Paso at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas El Paso at Texas - Source: Imagn

In the brief time that Arch Manning has been the Texas Longhorns quarterback, it is clear that his rushing ability is much stronger than his uncles ever were. This was on full display during the Longhorns encounter against the UTEP Miners in week 3.

In the first quarter of the game, Manning was able to find the endzone to give the Longhorns the early lead.

This play happened on the UTEP two yard line, and Manning was able to easily make his way through the Miners defense and into the endzone. This is the kind of play that we should be expecting a quarterback like Manning to make, and it will be important later in the season when Texas faces significantly harder opponents.

However, while Manning is able to utilise the run game to his advantage, his passing abilities are still something that he needs to improve.

For example, early in the second half of the UTEP game, while deep in the Miners red zone. This took away a clear scoring opportunity and will not help Manning from a confidence perspective.

Luckily, as it's UTEP, the subsequent drive leads to no points or any significant drvie from the Miners. But soon, it will be the likes of Florida, Oklahoma, and Georgia on the field. They will take advantage of any mistake made.

Brett Favre gives his backing to Arch Manning

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Brett Favre has given his backing to Arch Manning despite the Texas QB's early season struggles. In an interview with TMZ, Favre called Manning

"the real deal.... (he will be able to) rise to the occasion."

Manning did not start the season well against the Ohio State Buckeyes. However,this game was his first (and realistically his only) game in his career so far against tough opposition. He inexperience was on show, but that is to be expected.

As Manning continues to play against stronger teams, he will develop into the strong quarterback people expect him to be.

