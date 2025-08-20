ICYMI: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders makes grand entry for her latest fashion collab in stylish red dress

Deiondra Sanders, Coach Prime’s daughter, is making a return to the fashion scene after giving birth to her son, Snow, in August 2024. Before her pregnancy, Deiondra owned a fashion company. Since then, she’s continued to stay connected to the industry through various collaborations, including multiple projects with apparel brand Fashion Nova.Deiondra has a flair for fashion and she often shares updates and personal looks with her fans on Instagram.In an IG story on Wednesday, Deion is seen stepping out of a black van at an undisclosed event, dressed in a red Ashlyn cut-out maxi dress, a piece from her ongoing Fashion Nova collaboration. She completed the look with gold accessories and heels, alongside a black purse.“Didn’t just pull up, I arrived,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt seems that, slowly but surely, Deiondra is getting back into her fashion game and rebuilding a career that's uniquely her own, separate from her father's legacy, just as she's always intended, according to &quot;The Reflections Show.&quot;Deiondra Sanders visited musician Lecrae’s community-focused album eventDeiondra Sanders visited Lecrae’s event centered around his upcoming album, “Reconstruction.” Held on Tuesday, the event doubled as a community service effort, where attendees came together to assemble 300 care packages for the unhoused community via “The Human Impact,” a nonprofit organization. The gathering also included a listening experience for Lecrae’s unreleased album, which focuses on themes of restoration, rebuilding faith, identity and purpose (according to the musician’s website).Deiondra shared highlights from the event on her Instagram stories. In one video showing attendees packing the care kits, she wrote:“We packed bags for the homeless. @lecrae this is a beautiful thing you are doing.”Deiondra Sanders IG story (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)In another upload, where she is beside Lecrae and smiling for the camera, she said:“Keep being that bridge 🙏🏾 @lecrae”Deiondra Sanders and musician Lecrae (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)Lecrae has been a vocal advocate about helping others, especially those experiencing homelessness. He was concerned during the COVID-19 pandemic about how the unhoused community could not follow basic hygiene guidelines like handwashing. He partnered up with the organization &quot;Love Beyond Walls&quot; and they helped install portable handwashing stations around Atlanta to help people living on the streets stay safe.