ICYMI: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders makes grand entry for her latest fashion collab in stylish red dress

By Garima
Published Aug 20, 2025 21:13 GMT
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration - Source: Getty
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration - Source: Getty

Deiondra Sanders, Coach Prime’s daughter, is making a return to the fashion scene after giving birth to her son, Snow, in August 2024. Before her pregnancy, Deiondra owned a fashion company. Since then, she’s continued to stay connected to the industry through various collaborations, including multiple projects with apparel brand Fashion Nova.

Deiondra has a flair for fashion and she often shares updates and personal looks with her fans on Instagram.

In an IG story on Wednesday, Deion is seen stepping out of a black van at an undisclosed event, dressed in a red Ashlyn cut-out maxi dress, a piece from her ongoing Fashion Nova collaboration. She completed the look with gold accessories and heels, alongside a black purse.

“Didn’t just pull up, I arrived,” she wrote.
It seems that, slowly but surely, Deiondra is getting back into her fashion game and rebuilding a career that's uniquely her own, separate from her father's legacy, just as she's always intended, according to "The Reflections Show."

Deiondra Sanders visited musician Lecrae’s community-focused album event

Deiondra Sanders visited Lecrae’s event centered around his upcoming album, “Reconstruction.” Held on Tuesday, the event doubled as a community service effort, where attendees came together to assemble 300 care packages for the unhoused community via “The Human Impact,” a nonprofit organization.

The gathering also included a listening experience for Lecrae’s unreleased album, which focuses on themes of restoration, rebuilding faith, identity and purpose (according to the musician’s website).

Deiondra shared highlights from the event on her Instagram stories. In one video showing attendees packing the care kits, she wrote:

“We packed bags for the homeless. @lecrae this is a beautiful thing you are doing.”
Deiondra Sanders IG story (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)
Deiondra Sanders IG story (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

In another upload, where she is beside Lecrae and smiling for the camera, she said:

“Keep being that bridge 🙏🏾 @lecrae”
Deiondra Sanders and musician Lecrae (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)
Deiondra Sanders and musician Lecrae (Image credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

Lecrae has been a vocal advocate about helping others, especially those experiencing homelessness. He was concerned during the COVID-19 pandemic about how the unhoused community could not follow basic hygiene guidelines like handwashing.

He partnered up with the organization "Love Beyond Walls" and they helped install portable handwashing stations around Atlanta to help people living on the streets stay safe.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

