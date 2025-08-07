ICYMI: Kirby Smart goes big with $2.4 million fundraiser for special kids during 2025 Giving Day at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart celebrated his ninth annual charity foundation's Giving Day event. Sports broadcaster Jeff Dantzler reported on Wednesday that The Kirby Smart Family Foundation surpassed $2.4 million for families and children in need.&quot;Wonderful event for the Kirby Smart Family Foundation Giving Day. Over $2.4 M raised for over 100 charities. Bravo to the Smarts, the founding members &amp; these incredible charities. Here are some of the young Dawg fans who got to enjoy the day,&quot; Dantzler tweeted.Smart shared a video on X highlighting the event and thanked the people who participated. The clip featured several players of his team signing autographs for fans, including Bulldogs defensive back Adrian Maddox.&quot;Giving Day 2025! One of my favorite days of the year. Thank you to everyone who came out!! #GoDawgs,&quot; Smart tweeted on Thursday.Sports Illustrated's Christian Kirby II shared that The Kirby Smart Foundation raised $345,000 in donations in this year's event. He also noted that six organizations will receive grants from Giving Day, including the Clarke County School System Special Olympics.Smart is set to enter his 10th year as Georgia's coach. The annual event has allowed him to give back to his community and connect with fans before the season.The team is hoping to compete in the national championship game next year. Last season, the Bulldogs finished with an 11-3 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) record and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.Georgia was eliminated from the tournament after a 23-10 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2. Gunner Stockton struggled in the matchup, only completing 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.Kirby Smart's quarterback options for the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 seasonOne of the issues that the Georgia Bulldogs may face in the 2025 season is their quarterback situation. Kirby Smart lost Carson Beck after he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 10.Smart has yet to announce who will replace Beck, but fans are expecting Gunner Stockton to fill the role. Stockton finished last season with 45 completions for 440 yards and one touchdown.Another potential QB1 is Ryan Puglisi. He redshirted his freshman year in 2024 and is competing against Stockton to lead the Bulldogs.Puglisi recorded 118 completions for 1,693 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior year for Avon (Connecticut) Old Farms High School Beavers in 2023.Smart could make his decision soon, as Georgia will play its season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Aug. 30.