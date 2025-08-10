ICYMI: Legendary coach Nick Saban blesses Alabama community with massive $775,000 donation for special cause

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, and his wife, Miss Terry, gave back to their community through their charity, Nick’s Kids Foundation. At their annual Giveaway Luncheon on Tuesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, they donated around $775,000 to nonprofit organizations across Tuscaloosa and Alabama.The Nick’s Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that supports children, families, teachers and schools. Each year, the luncheon invites groups that receive funding, along with Alabama players and community members.“There’s no day we look forward to more than the Nick’s Kids Foundation Giveaway Luncheon. ❤️,” the foundation shared on Instagram on Saturday. ”This year, we were honored to give $775,000 to incredible organizations across Alabama. &quot;… A heartfelt thank-you to Coach Saban and Ms. Terry, whose vision, passion, and leadership make this special day and everything we do possible! The future of Alabama is changing day by day!❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaban, who retired in Jan. 2024 after 17 seasons as Alabama’s coach, said during the event:&quot;This is my favorite day of the year. I don't think there's any better feeling that we get than when we give to other people and help other people in some way and contribute to the community.”Nick Saban receives $5 million for Saban CenterDuring the luncheon, Nick Saban and Miss Terry received a $5 million donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to support their biggest project yet, the Saban Center, which is a $100 million learning center being built in Tuscaloosa. It will focus on STEM and arts education for kids across Alabama and is scheduled to open in 2027. This donation is the largest the project has received so far.Saban called the center part of the legacy he and Terry want to leave behind.“25 years from now, everybody’s gonna forget about how many games you won, how many championships you won and all that,” Saban said on Tuesday. “But we’re going to have a children’s learning center that’s going to be our legacy in this community for many, many years to come.&quot;Because when we’re long gone, there’s still going to be kids using that learning center to create opportunities for their future.”Nick’s Kids Foundation has donated $12 million to the cause, and Terry and Nick Saban have personally pledged another $8 million to make the Saban Center a reality.