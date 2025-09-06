  • home icon
  ICYMI: Longhorns superfan Glen Powell gives shoutout to Texas for Week 2 bout against SJSU

ICYMI: Longhorns superfan Glen Powell gives shoutout to Texas for Week 2 bout against SJSU

By Maliha
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:39 GMT
No. 1 Texas Longhorns kicked off the 2025 season last weekend against the defending Ohio State Buckeyes but fell 14-7. The Longhorns aim to bounce back as they host the San Jose State Spartans for their home opener at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

On Friday, Texas-born actor and UT alum Glen Powell gave a shoutout to Steve Sarkisian’s squad.

"What's up, Longhorn Nation?" Powell said. "It's Glenn Powell here. I'll see you at DKR. Hook'em Horns."
Powell attended Texas’ Week 1 game and has been vocal about supporting the program. In August, he praised the hard work of Texas fifth-year linebacker and walk-on Marshall Landwehr, who earned a full scholarship from the actor.

"I have newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team," Powell said (via Fox4 News) while announcing Powell's scholarship. "It takes grit. It takes grind. And most importantly, it takes heart. Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That’s why Texas is giving you a scholarship.”
Steve Sarkisian focused on Texas' offensive adjustments after Week 1 loss

In Texas’ Week 1 game against Ohio State, the Longhorns fell short by just a touchdown, but their quarterback Arch Manning struggled to get the offense moving for much of the game.

Manning finished 17-of-30 for 170 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, which left several throws for him to refine before SEC play begins. For Saturday's game against SJSU, expectations are high for Texas to rebound offensively, with Manning likely to shine.

While San Jose State is predicted to have a tough time moving the ball against a Longhorns defense that could emerge as one of the nation’s best, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking lessons from the Ohio State loss to make improvements.

“We didn’t have enough explosive plays,” Sarkisian said Monday (via Austin American-Statesman). “I think we had chances. It just didn’t happen the way we would have liked.
"And so we’ve got to find ways to be efficient but yet also be explosive, stay in manageable third downs — or don’t have third downs, win on first and second down.”

San Jose State opened its 2025 season with a 16-14 loss to Central Michigan on Aug. 29.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

