Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was part of an Adidas campaign recently, wearing a cream colored co-ord outfit alongside several other Cornhusker athletes. Raiola signed an NIL deal with the brand in April.In their announcement, Adidas shared that the quarterback will wear their gear on the field and also participate in a variety of marketing campaigns. True to form, Raiola shared pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram on Saturday.“Inspired by the lines of the field, track and court, where we all find community. #adidaszne is here, don’t sleep. Get yours now @adidas,” he wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong those alongside him in the campaign were linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. and running back Emmett Johnson. The three also had pictures beside Nebraska’s women’s volleyball players (both current and former). Libero Lexi Rodriguez, who holds the program record for career digs, was next to serving specialist Maisie Boesiger and fellow libero Laney Choboy.Dylan Raiola appeared at the Big Ten media days in styleDylan Raiola was present at Big Ten media days in Las Vegas last week. He showed up in a custom black suit with red piping, a nod to both his fashion sense and Nebraska pride.Talking to KETV’s Lauren Michelson about his outfit, he said:“I got some Christian Louboutins, red bottoms with the spikes. So I don't step on my feet. I got just a normal black suit. My suit guy called this red piping. So I've got the red piping with the polka dot poof.&quot;He then opened his jacket to reveal a lining covered in playing cards, saying:“Play my cards right. ... And of course, I’ve got my Nebraska pin. I wouldn’t go without it.”Raiola is preparing for a critical year ahead. In April, Matt Rhule said the quarterback has improved across the board, with particular growth in pocket movement and situational awareness.In 2024, Dylan Raiola set a Nebraska freshman record by throwing for 2,819 yards. He completed 67.1% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He helped the program finish with a 7-6 record last season, including a bowl win over Boston College that ended the team’s seven-year bowl drought.The Cornhuskers will open their 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Cincinnati at home.