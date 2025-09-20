  • home icon
  ICYMI: Ohio State legend Urban Meyer shares adorable moment with wife Shelley in student section for Utah vs Texas Tech

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:05 GMT
Urban Meyer made his return to the Utah Utes on Saturday as Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff was presented in Salt Lake City this weekend as the Utes faced Texas Tech.

After the broadcast finished, Meyer went to the Utes student section, where he saw his wife, Shelly.

The Meyers lived in Utah during the two years that Urban was the coach of the Utes. During that period, Urban was able to lead the team to two Mountain West conference championships, alongside two bowl wins.

The 2004 season was a history making year for the Utes and for all schools that were not part of the then Power Five conferences. The Utes finished with an undefeated season, and from this, it became the first program from a non automatic qualifying conference to make one of the BCS Bowl games. These games were how the national championship was decided before the College Football Playoff came into existence in 2014.

The game was the Fiesta Bowl, in which the Utes defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The win in this game and overall success during Meyer's tenture with the team was another for the Utes to consider moving from the Mountain West conference to the PAC-12. This is something that they would do years later.

Urban Meyer on Devon Dampier

Urban Meyer has also given his comments about the current Utes quarterback Devon Dampier. During the Big Noon Kickoff broadcast, Meyer said the following:

"He’s got to slide (in the pocket) to create (throwing) windows, and right now he’s bailing. He’s just running, and you’re putting yourself in harm’s way when you do that. The competition’s going to get better and better as we get going, so Devon’s got to stay in that pocket a bit better."

During the first three games of the season, Dampier has thrown for 628 yards and for seven touchdowns. However, these performances, while giving Utah the win, have not been anything spectacular. To compound these potential issues, the games the Utes have played so far have not been against challenging opposition, and a major improvement will be needed if Dampier is going to lead the Utes a further success.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

