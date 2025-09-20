ICYMI: Ohio State legend Urban Meyer shares adorable moment with wife Shelley in student section for Utah vs Texas Tech

Urban Meyer made his return to the Utah Utes on Saturday as Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff was presented in Salt Lake City this weekend as the Utes faced Texas Tech.After the broadcast finished, Meyer went to the Utes student section, where he saw his wife, Shelly.The Meyers lived in Utah during the two years that Urban was the coach of the Utes. During that period, Urban was able to lead the team to two Mountain West conference championships, alongside two bowl wins.The 2004 season was a history making year for the Utes and for all schools that were not part of the then Power Five conferences. The Utes finished with an undefeated season, and from this, it became the first program from a non automatic qualifying conference to make one of the BCS Bowl games. These games were how the national championship was decided before the College Football Playoff came into existence in 2014.The game was the Fiesta Bowl, in which the Utes defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers.The win in this game and overall success during Meyer's tenture with the team was another for the Utes to consider moving from the Mountain West conference to the PAC-12. This is something that they would do years later.Urban Meyer on Devon DampierUrban Meyer has also given his comments about the current Utes quarterback Devon Dampier. During the Big Noon Kickoff broadcast, Meyer said the following:&quot;He’s got to slide (in the pocket) to create (throwing) windows, and right now he’s bailing. He’s just running, and you’re putting yourself in harm’s way when you do that. The competition’s going to get better and better as we get going, so Devon’s got to stay in that pocket a bit better.&quot;During the first three games of the season, Dampier has thrown for 628 yards and for seven touchdowns. However, these performances, while giving Utah the win, have not been anything spectacular. To compound these potential issues, the games the Utes have played so far have not been against challenging opposition, and a major improvement will be needed if Dampier is going to lead the Utes a further success.