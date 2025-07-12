  • home icon
  ICYMI: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin teases daughter Landry with hilarious post on IG

ICYMI: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin teases daughter Landry with hilarious post on IG

By Garima
Published Jul 12, 2025 22:23 GMT
Duke v Ole Miss - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Source: Getty
Duke v Ole Miss - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Source: Getty

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is known for his sharp wit on the sidelines, but it’s his off-field banter with his three children, Landry, Presley and Knox, that truly shows a different, more playful side of him. Lane and his eldest daughter, Landry, often have back-and-forths on social media, taking cheeky jibes at each other.

This playful rivalry was again made known on Saturday when Kiffin posted a meme from a clip of Angry Birds showing one bird launching another high into the sky with a kick.

“✨I love my daughter but sometimes I just wanna,” the caption of the meme read.
@thereallanekiffin's IG story
@thereallanekiffin's IG story

Digs like these are a regular occurrence for the two. In June, Kiffin shared an Instagram post on his story that said firstborn daughters are “always” right. He couldn’t help but write:

“Or at least they think they are!!😂”
@thereallanekiffin's IG story
@thereallanekiffin's IG story

In March, Lane Kiffin shared a screenshot of an exchange between him and Landry. Trying to bring her into the NCAA fold, Kiffin asked if she wanted to fill out a March Madness bracket. But Landry misread the message, thinking her dad was gifting her a “bracelet” instead of talking about “bracket.”

Kiffin shared the mix-up on X with the caption:

“When you ask your daughter if she wants to fill out a ‘bracket’ @MarchMadnessMBB”
Landry playfully gets her revenge on Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin’s sass runs in the family. In March, when Landry returned from a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, she poked fun at her dad’s reaction to the resulting credit card bill.

She created a TikTok showing Kiffin’s response (sitting there and looking sullen) to the AMEX statement, complete with a dramatic sound effect of a woman screaming in the background.

@landrykiffin's IG story
@landrykiffin's IG story

Then, as Kiffin turned 50 in May, Landry made sure the birthday did not pass without some light teasing. She gifted her dad a coaster that read:

“I am Kenough.”

It is a reference to actor Ryan Gosling’s iconic line from the Barbie movie.

Kiffin played along, posting a photo with the gift and some new workout clothes.

“Thank you. 🤦," he wrote.
@thereallanekiffin's IG story
@thereallanekiffin's IG story

With their history of cheeky exchanges, there’s no doubt more are on the way.

