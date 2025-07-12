ICYMI: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin teases daughter Landry with hilarious post on IG

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is known for his sharp wit on the sidelines, but it’s his off-field banter with his three children, Landry, Presley and Knox, that truly shows a different, more playful side of him. Lane and his eldest daughter, Landry, often have back-and-forths on social media, taking cheeky jibes at each other.
This playful rivalry was again made known on Saturday when Kiffin posted a meme from a clip of Angry Birds showing one bird launching another high into the sky with a kick.
“✨I love my daughter but sometimes I just wanna,” the caption of the meme read.
Digs like these are a regular occurrence for the two. In June, Kiffin shared an Instagram post on his story that said firstborn daughters are “always” right. He couldn’t help but write:
“Or at least they think they are!!😂”
In March, Lane Kiffin shared a screenshot of an exchange between him and Landry. Trying to bring her into the NCAA fold, Kiffin asked if she wanted to fill out a March Madness bracket. But Landry misread the message, thinking her dad was gifting her a “bracelet” instead of talking about “bracket.”
Kiffin shared the mix-up on X with the caption:
“When you ask your daughter if she wants to fill out a ‘bracket’ @MarchMadnessMBB”
Landry playfully gets her revenge on Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin’s sass runs in the family. In March, when Landry returned from a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, she poked fun at her dad’s reaction to the resulting credit card bill.
She created a TikTok showing Kiffin’s response (sitting there and looking sullen) to the AMEX statement, complete with a dramatic sound effect of a woman screaming in the background.
Then, as Kiffin turned 50 in May, Landry made sure the birthday did not pass without some light teasing. She gifted her dad a coaster that read:
“I am Kenough.”
It is a reference to actor Ryan Gosling’s iconic line from the Barbie movie.
Kiffin played along, posting a photo with the gift and some new workout clothes.
“Thank you. 🤦," he wrote.
With their history of cheeky exchanges, there’s no doubt more are on the way.