ICYMI: Tennessee DB Boo Carter spotted at practice for first time after Josh Heupel scrapped dismissal rumors

Coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers have had a more difficult offseason than initially anticipated. The biggest issue of the offseason came when starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal in the spring window following an NIL contract dispute and went to UCLA. Defensive back Boo Carter has also caused problems for the team this offseason.

There have been reports that Carter has missed several team activities this summer, which has not sat well with the Tennessee leadership group. As a result, there was speculation that he could be dismissed from the Vols' roster. However, that has not been the case and on Wednesday, Carter was spotted on the field for practice with the Vols. The video was posted by analyst Austin Price on X.

"Boo Carter on the practice field for stretch this morning."

On Tuesday, Josh Heupel had a media availability and was asked about the Boo Carter situation. Heupel said that Carter is part of the team.

"Boo is a part of our team here," Heupel said. "There’s some things that he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don’t have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo.

"I'm proud of what they've done. They care about and love Boo, and want him to be at his best, too. And you know, through this thing, Boo sees that as well."

Boo Carter is heading into his sophomore season with the Tennessee Volunteers. As a freshman, he registered 38 total tackles, including 28 solo efforts, one sack and one interception.

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers prepare for the coming season despite off-field issues with DB Boo Carter

Despite the off-field noise surrounding defensive back Boo Carter, coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are focused on preparing for the coming season. The biggest question mark on the roster heading into the season is at the quarterback position.

Following the departure of former starting QB Nico Iamaleava, the Volunteers brought in transfer Joey Aguilar. Aguilar initially transferred to UCLA from Appalachian State in December but opted to transfer again after Iamaleava joined the Bruins.

Aguilar performed well as the starter for Appalachian State the past two seasons. However, stepping in as the starter for an SEC powerhouse like the Vols is a big step up in caliber of competition.

