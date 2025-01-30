"Identity is a question mark": CFB Insider breaks down Brian Kelly and LSU's prep for 2025 season

Josh Pate is unsure if the LSU Tigers have an identity heading into the 2025 season despite finishing 2024 with a 9-4 record and winning the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears on Dec. 31.

On Wednesday's "Josh Pate's College Football Show" episode, he recapped LSU’s year and noted that the team suffered setbacks toward the end of the season, including a 27-16 loss to the Florida Gators on Nov. 16.

Coach Brian Kelly also lost quarterback Bryce Underwood, who decided to join the Michigan Wolverines over the Tigers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite these, the team ended the season on a three-game winning streak, which made fans optimistic about LSU’s future. Pate believes Kelly has assembled a strong roster with returning players and new signings that could compete for a College Football Playoff appearance next season.

Trending

"I think they've put together a strong roster for this upcoming year. Recruiting good. Portal extremely good, and so losing Bryce Underwood and man that sucked, that was a bad headline. The way the season ended not good, but you got a really good quarterback coming back. Desperation in the program. I think they've put together a good roster," Pate said (6:09 onwards).

The college football insider added that the team’s flaw is their identity. However, he still believes the Tigers have the roster to play in the postseason.

"Identity is a question with them. What's the identity of LSU football right now? Can you rattle that answer off? Because I can't. That's why I ask. Like I said, really like the roster moves. Love the defensive staff. I think this year those moves that he made last year will really start to pay dividends," Pate said (6:28 onwards).

"I think LSU should be a playoff team this upcoming year, so they have that to prove. I don't think that's an unfair expectation. I don't think it's unfair at all."

LSU roster heading into the 2025 season

The Tigers' starting quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, will return for his senior year next season. On Dec. 11, he announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he would stay in the program rather than enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Nussmeier finished the 2024 season with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’ll have wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Caden Durham to help make plays on offense. The program also signed other talented options from the transfer portal for Nussmeier to throw to, including wide receiver Nic Anderson.

Anderson missed most of last season with the Oklahoma Sooners due to an injury. However, he was a key player for the team during the 2023 season. The Tigers’ decision to acquire him from the transfer portal could help improve the offense as they compete for a playoff appearance.

The LSU Tigers will begin their 2025 season with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.