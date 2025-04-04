“idk why yall wouldn’t post that”: Shilo Sanders calls out NFL aggregator following impressive 40-yard dash

Shilo Sanders is one of the Colorado Buffaloes stars participating in the school's pro day on Friday. The safety ran the 40-yard dash at the pro day, and his timing was widely circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

NFL aggregator "NFL Rumors" posted that Sanders ran the dash in 4.59 seconds.

Shilo quoted the post made by the aggregator, saying,

"I drifted. The 1st one was 4.52 idk why yall wouldn’t post that."

According to Sports Illustrated, Sanders recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds at the Buffaloes' pro day. He also pulled off a 9’5” broad jump at the event. Sanders will look to show out on the day, considering that he wasn't invited to the 2025 NFL Combine.

Sanders ended his Colorado Buffaloes career with 67 tackles, two pass deflections and one sack. His final season at the collegiate level was blighted with injuries. However, he still played a role in the Buffaloes, posting a 9-3 regular season record and making a bowl game appearance in Coach Prime's second year as the team's head coach.

What is Shilo Sanders' draft projection?

Shilo Sanders is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at the earliest. Some analysts see him joining a roster as an undrafted free agent.

Sanders plays the safety position, which is markedly different from his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, who plays quarterback for the Buffaloes. Shilo is a hard-hitting safety who earned his minutes on the Gridiron thanks to his toughness and tackling ability.

Sanders spent six years at the collegiate level, appearing for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. He spent two seasons each on these franchises.

One drawback of Sanders' draft stock is his age. The safety is 25 years old, making him one of the older prospects in this year's draft. A lot of eyes will be on him at the Buffaloes' pro day, as it's likely his final chance to prove his draft-worthiness.

