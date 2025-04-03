"If it's bad grades it has something to do with discipline": Shedeur Sanders borrows a page from Coach Prime's motivational playbook

On Wednesday, Shedeur Sanders shared some wisdom with a young student in a video that surfaced on social media. The poster didn't identify the student, but the advice Shedeur gave is something any player can benefit from:

"Everything matters right now. They not playing. If it's bad grades it has something to do with discipline. Everything means something to people that make decisions."

As the son of Coach Prime, it's easy to see where the young Sanders gets his encouraging words from:

Shedeur Sanders himself is not a stranger to knowing how difficult a bad reputation is to shake off. Having started the offseason as the favorite to become the first pick of the draft, over the last two months, he dropped down the odds, now sitting at fourth.

While it's hard to determine the reason for this, it did happen following a report that Sanders had allegedly come off as "arrogant" and "brash" after an interview with a quarterbacks coach of an NFL franchise holding a top-10 pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that Shedeur Sanders will drop from the top three

Speaking this Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up," Adam Schefter had this to say about the top three picks of the upcoming NFL draft:

“If the Browns in fact do go with Abdul Carter, that would leave the Giants sitting there, staring at the same quarterback decision that the Browns had, that they bypassed – to take Shedeur Sanders. And there’s more and more of a feeling like the Giants might not go quarterback.

"If they don’t go quarterback, that would leave the other star player from this draft, Travis Hunter, to give New York a little star power that it lost when Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The favorite to be the first pick of the draft is Heisman finalist Cam Ward with odds of -1200. The Miami quarterback is followed by Penn State's Abdul Carter and then Colorado's Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Below them is Shedeur Sanders.

