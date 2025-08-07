"If the big dog said it's facts": Fans debate over Archie Manning's verdict on grandson Arch's 2026 NFL draft plans

Heading into the 2025 college football season, there is a lot of hype around Texas quarterback Arch Manning. He is heading into his first season as the starter for the Longhorns and there are many who believe he will enter the 2026 NFL draft if he has a successful season. However, on Thursday, Archie Manning spoke about the draft rumors for the first time.
Archie said that he does not think Arch is going to rush into the NFL draft. He said that he believes he will be in Texas for the 2026 college football season. This report sent shockwaves through the football world as it could impact how several NFL teams plan their future.
With the news that Arch Manning could start for the Texas Longhorns for the next two seasons, college football fans reacted in the comments.
"If the big dog said it it’s facts," one fan wrote.
"The NIL sets up kids to get paid enough to where they don’t have to rush to the top level. Pros and cons," one fan commented.
"Browns flushed their season down the toilet for somebody who won’t even be in the draft," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"Theres no incentive to rush and go pro. Arch is making $5 million a year at Texas and he is the man on campus. You think he leaving that for the Giants or Saints," one fan wrote.
"Imagine all the teams who passed on 12 because they thought arch was declaring next season," one fan commented.
"Perfect for giants. Gives us time to see if Dart is legit. If not, we reset again and hope third times a charm with a new rookie QB," one fan added.
Arch Manning prepares for his first season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback
While there are rumors that Arch Manning could enter the 2026 NFL draft after this season, Manning is focused on preparing for his first season as a starter. The Longhorns are one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, and as a result, there is a lot of pressure on Manning.
The season will start out with arguably the team's biggest test of the year. The Longhorns will play the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30. If Manning has a good performance against Ryan Day's squad, it will only add to the hype for him as a prospect.
