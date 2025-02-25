“If Eli would have come to LSU, we'd have won 3 national championships”: When Nick Saban made a bold prediction to Archie Manning after a loss

Legendary Nick Saban’s coaching career is defined by championships, but even he has moments of regret. In October 2021, Omaha Productions uploaded a clip from "Eli's Places," where Saban and former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning revisited a memorable Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup.

During the conversation, Saban revealed how his late Aunt Katie, who worked at a West Virginia post office, regularly sent him game plans. Before facing Manning in 2001, she specifically advised him to use a no-huddle offense.

“I just like so what—we’ll be able to handle it,” he recalled.

However, the decision backfired. Ole Miss sacked quarterback Rohan Davey nine times and forced three interceptions. After LSU’s 35-24 loss, his aunt called to reprimand him for ignoring her strategy.

Reflecting on that game, Saban told Manning’s father, legendary quarterback Archie Manning:

“If Eli would have come to LSU, we’d have won three national championships.”

Although Nick Saban secured one national title at LSU, he often wonders what could have been.

Eli Manning reflected on his college battles with former LSU coach Nick Saban

Eli Manning had fond memories of facing the Tigers, who were led by Nick Saban at the time. He went 1-2 against LSU, with his lone victory coming in 2001. That season, as a sophomore, he passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-24 win.

According to a 2021 Saturday Down South report, Manning told On3.com reporter Tim Verghese about his experience shooting the show with Saban.

“Went to Tuscaloosa and sat down with him and talked a little about that game, my sophomore year in Baton Rouge,” he said. “He didn’t like talking about that one all that much. He kind of liked talking about the one my senior year.”

Eli Manning in action - Source: Imagn

That 2003 matchup ended differently. LSU edged out a 17-14 victory, denying Ole Miss a spot in the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Tigers went on to claim a national title.

Reflecting on the experience, the youngest son of Archie and younger brother of Peyton said:

“Coach Saban, have so much respect for him and what he’s been able to do, and we had fun having him on the show and for me getting to hang out with him for a little bit.”

