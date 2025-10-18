"If he doesn't get the Heisman, it's rigged": CFB fans baffled by Diego Pavia's incredible no look pass against mighty LSU defense

Diego Pavia is right at the heart of the Vanderbilt Commodores’ hot form this season. The quarterback showed again why he’s been a menace to defenses against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, with a no-look pass on fourth down.Pavia’s heroics against the tough LSU defense have triggered different reactions from fans on social media, especially on X.AT in Fay, Ark wrote:“If he doesn’t get the Heisman, it’s rigged once again.”AT in Fay, Ark. @aarashtLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball If he doesn't get the Heisman, it's rigged once againJoker also wrote:“I’m a Tennessee fan, but damn! Go Diego, Go! That cat is fire!”Kevin commented:“The embarrassment of B. Kelly in the SEC continues. The ones responsible for these ridiculous coaching guarantees should be thrown in jail. Pay him the $60M &amp; get him the f*ck out of Louisiana.”G. Hawkins also commented:“Heisman watch. Diego is Doug Flutie Part II.”TimmieTech exclaimed in the comments:“Wow 😳.”Another fan wrote:“LSU stay getting juked out the frame into another player LMFAOOOO 😭😭😭. Someone pull up that Jerry Jeudy clip.”Diego Pavia has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks this season, with 1,409 passing yards for 14 touchdowns going into Saturday’s matchup. The quarterback has earned praise from top analysts, including Nick Saban, who said two weeks ago:“Last year, to me, it was the Diego Pavia show… He dominates the game now differently because he makes every player on his team better, and he’s a much better passer… This guy is a tremendous playmaker. He’s like a point guard out there.”Diego Pavia hints at Heisman Trophy ambitionWith a performance ranking among the top quarterbacks this season, there have been several projections putting Pavia in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The quarterback has himself hinted at his ambition for college football’s top personal prize.The Commodores quarterback struck a Heisman Trophy pose during Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers. The 24-year-old was celebrating a third-quarter touchdown run in front of his home fans when he struck the pose. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore commented on the ABC broadcast of the game:“Yup, he did that. Diego Pavia just struck the Heisman pose here. It’s Oct. 18, like this thing’s all over the map, right? ... The energy and everything that Diego Pavia brings to this, he may be in it.”The senior quarterback joined Vanderbilt on a transfer from New Mexico ahead of the 2024 season.