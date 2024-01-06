"If I had to bet my 401k, I would take Michigan" - Popular analyst Colin Cowherd backs Big Ten champs to win the natty against Washington

It seems that Colin Cowherd is forced to pick against the team of his childhood. The Fox Sports pundit has been openly a fan of the Washington Huskies since his childhood years. We are guessing that he would love to see them succeed come the CFP National Championship game on Monday night.

However, it seems that he has been forced to pick otherwise, with him recently stating that the Michigan Wolverines have what it takes to win it all.

"The one team I really have an emotional attachment to is Washington. I don't think they match up with Michigan terribly well, my guess is Michigan wins 30-23. If I had to bet my 401K, I would take Michigan here."

'Lack of time' - Huskies' biggest problem according to Colin Cowherd

The leading analyst believes that Washington would have stood a chance if they had more time to prepare for the game. In his view, Kalen DeBoer is an unbeatable coach if he has the time to prepare. Sadly, one week is not enough time for thorough preparation.

Washington is the underdog for Monday night

When justifying his pick, Cowherd gave the following explanation:

"I think Kalen DeBoer is a prep monster. I think he's one of those rare coaches, like an Andy Reid, who is almost unbeatable when he has extra time, and now they don't. Once you get to the championship game, both teams are equally rested and it's short. It's just your regular college football week. I think Michigan's just got better players. It's a very old team. Michigan feels like a national champion."

It's an unpopular opinion, with ESPN Bet making Michigan a 5-point favorite and Fan Duel a 4.5-point favorite. If there's a silver lining for Huskies fans, it is that Josh Pate also chose them to lose, and he has been famously unreliable when picking the winner of this game.