"If I’m being honest, it sucks": Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola expresses frustration on the recent conversation about his weight

There's been a lot of talk about the weight of Dylan Raiola in the last couple of days. The quarterback will enter his sophomore year at Nebraska in 2025, and he's expected to have improved his game and be more refined following a freshman season full of ups and downs.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule commented on Dylan Raiola's weight in a recent interview, which sparked widespread discussion about the quarterback's weight. The conversation has so far been very frustrating for the former five-star recruit. (Start at 6:21)

“If I’m being honest, it sucks,” Raiola said about the weight gain conversation in a press conference on Thursday. “I’m just being honest. It’s a constant grind everyday. Sometimes you don’t see change right away.”

“In this instance, a physical body standpoint doesn’t change in a day, it doesn’t change in a week, it doesn’t change in two weeks, not even three. It’s just the consistency of staying on it and keep going.”

Rhule has since clarified the comment about Raiola’s weight, noting that he said the quarterback couldn't afford to gain weight and not that he needed to lose weight. Raiola is listed at 230 pounds by Nebraska, and the coach made it known that the quarterback could not afford to be 240 pounds.

Dylan Raiola appreciates those who have helped put him in a better shape

Despite the intense and widespread conversation about him, Dylan Raiola feels he's currently in his best shape ever. The quarterback appreciated everyone who has played a role in helping him get into shape this offseason, especially in the spring practice. (Start at 6:47)

“I’m just grateful for our strength staff, our nutrition staff, even my dad,” Raiola said. “My dad’s been involved heavily as well. It’s been a team effort — grateful. I feel amazing right now. Probably in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I feel great.

“Went on spring break, came back about nine or 10 lbs lighter. So, that was the emphasis, kind of getting away from the program and just always the soreness and all the lifting we do here, which is great. But kind of just to take that step.”

Dylan Raiola had a lot of expectations placed on him when he was handed Nebraska's starting quarterback role last season. While he was able to lead the Cornhuskers to a bowl game in 2024, some aspects of his game needed to be refined. The expectation will return for him in 2025.

