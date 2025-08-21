  • home icon
  "If I see you with hoodie or headphones, it's gonna be problem": Deion Sanders issues stern warning to Colorado players before Georgia Tech matchup 

By Maliha
Modified Aug 21, 2025 06:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Following a 9-4 season in 2024, Deion Sanders is determined to carry that momentum into 2025. With less than two weeks away from the season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, the third-year Colorado coach has introduced a firm code of conduct for the upcoming academic year.

On Wednesday night, before the start of classes, Sanders addressed his Buffaloes squad to deliver his expectations for their behavior in the classroom.

"If I see you with slides on campus, it's gonna be a problem," Sanders said. "If I see you with a hoodie or headphones on in class, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it's gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?
"And, if you're online, and you have online classes, and you don't have a shirt on, or you got a wife beater on, or you've got something stupid on that's causing a distraction, or you're walking about during an online session, it's gonna be a problem."
Sanders has been equally demanding on the football field. During the Buffaloes' closed practice scrimmage on Saturday, he observed closely from the sideline before delivering blunt criticism afterward.

“If you perform like you performed in that scrimmage, they going to eat you alive," Sanders said (via Athlon Sports). “You might as well disconnect your social media. Do what you did out there in that scrimmage and see what they do. They gonna eat you alive.”
Shannon Sharpe questions Deion Sanders’ discipline tactics at Colorado

During Colorado’s fall camp, Deion Sanders laid down a firm rule: quarterbacks are off-limits for contact unless a drill specifically calls for it. He warned that any player who breaks this rule will face consequences, ranging from jogging in place to repeatedly running the full length of Folsom Field’s stands.

Former NFL great and current analyst Shannon Sharpe expressed skepticism about the approach during an episode of "The Nightcap" earlier this week.

“I don’t know if this style of punishment worked because I think some guys are already looking," Sharpe said (via Pro Football Action). “Now you coach a kid hard, he'll jump in the transfer portal.
"Somebody offering him $50 more than what you’re paying him, and you ticked him off, or he didn’t get as many reps as he thought, he didn’t get as many targets as he thought, he didn’t play as many plays as he thought, they jump in the portal."

At Colorado, senior transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis are competing for the starting quarterback role following the departure of Shedeur Sanders.

Maliha

