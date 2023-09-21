“If I see him just around here somewhere, he got to watch out” – Shilo Sanders gets mad at Henry Blackburn’s roughness with Travis Hunter

Shilo Sanders isn't letting it go. Deion Sanders might have forgiven Henry Blackburn for what happened to Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown but his son Shilo isn't in a forgiving mood.

Blackburn hit Hunter during the game on Saturday, sending the Buffaloes star out of the game. The WR will miss at least 3-4 games due to injury. Losing such a key player for that long really has Shilo Sanders mad.

Colorado State star Blackburn received death threats after Hunter's unfortunate injury. Apart from that, he also got an ultimatum from the Colorado safety.

Shilo Sanders has taken a different approach than his father and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the Henry Blackburn case. The Buffaloes safety has warned Blackburn to watch out if their paths cross again.

"I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him, for real, like, after the game or something. If I see him just around here somewhere, he got to watch out. But that really made me mad, you know? Just seeing him trying to play dirty like that, and that was crazy," Shilo said in a press conference.

Coach Prime also reacted on the matter after the game and called Blackburn a good player who played a phenomenal game. He condemned the death threats the Rams defensive back got after he hit Travis Hunter and asked everyone to move on. But it looks like Shilo Sanders isn't ready to move on just yet.

Travis Hunter injury report amidst Shilo Sanders' outrage at Henry Blackburn

Travis Hunter will miss the action for at least three weeks, according to the latest updates coming out regarding the injury. He suffered a lacerated liver due to the hit by Blackburn and the Buffaloes will have to do without their star for some time.

According to Skip Bayless, the injury isn't as serious as some might have thought and will heal on its own. But the WR will miss the Buffaloes' clashes with Oregon, USC and Arizona State.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 entering game week 4 and will go up against Oregon as underdogs. With Hunter out of the picture, the problems might compound for Coach Prime. Will he be able to guide his team out to victory while he waits for Shedeur Sanders' most trusted target? That remains to be seen.