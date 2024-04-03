"If Jayden Daniels goes to New England, that's pretty scary": NFL podcaster ponders upon LSU QB's potential landing spot in 2024

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to be one of the top three picks during the upcoming NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers last season. He's likely to be either the second pick, which is currently owned by the Washington Commanders, or the third pick, which the New England Patriots have.

NFL podcaster Jon Middlekauff spoke about Daniels going to the Patriots on Monday on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast."

"If he goes to the New England Patriots, that's pretty scary," Middlekauf said. (18:58)

The Patriots will likely draft a quarterback, as both Mac Jones (who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick) and Bailey Zappe struggled in the position, giving the Patriots a 4-13 record for the season.

Jayden Daniels seems like a perfect opportunity for the Patriots to be able to rebuild their struggling offense.

However, this Patriots team is not like the Patriots team of five or 10 years ago. They have little offensive talent to help Daniels thrive. Additionally, long-time coach Bill Belichick has left the team and has been replaced by Jerod Mayo. Little is known how strong Mayo will be in the head coaching role.

While the addition of Jayden Daniels should help the struggling Patriots, the people (or lack of) around him in New England could be the reason why the college star may struggle on the biggest of stages.

What has Jayden Daniels said about the New England Patriots?

During his LSU pro day, Jayden Daniels was asked about potentially being drafted by the New England Patriots.

"I played in Death Valley after Joe Burrow," Daniels told the Boston Globe. "I feel like I'm ready for anything. I'm a game-changer at the quarterback position. That's what I can bring to that franchise."

Daniels is used to the high pressure that playing quarterback for a historic team puts on a player.

While Daniels wasn't able to bring the Tigers back to the same level of success that they had with Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman and a national championship, he made the Tigers the third best team in the Southeastern Conference, behind the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

This situation of living up to a previous great quarterback is something that the New England Patriots quarterback has to be able to do. Every quarterback will be compared to Tom Brady, who brought an immese level of success to not only the Patriots franchise, but also the quarterback position.

While Daniels is not expected to be the next Tom Brady, there is a chance that he may be able to live up to his hype and his abilities shown in college to return the Patriots to being a competitive team after a few seasons of struggling. However, this is only likely to happen if the Patriots help Jayden Daniels by bringing in effective and reliable offensive targets for him.

What do you think? Will Jayden Daniels thrive with the New England Patriots, or will their problems hold him back?

