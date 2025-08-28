  • home icon
  "If his last name wasn't Manning, I doubt he would be the Heisman favorite": CFB insider issues blunt Arch Manning assessment 

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Aug 28, 2025 19:51 GMT
Arch Manning is going to be a prime attraction for college football fans when he takes the field as Texas' starting quarterback in 2025. The opening game against Ohio State is what makes it even more exciting. After last season’s playoff loss, coach Steve Sarkisian would be looking to seal a win.

While Texas enters the game as favorites according to the preseason AP Poll, football insider Joel Klatt claims it won't be an easy task. Manning has a lot to prove, especially with the hype train that has been created even before he makes a single throw for the team in 2025.

Klatt added that if Manning hadn't had the pedigree of belonging to a rich football ancestry, there wouldn't have been much attention. And this gives the young QB even more pressure to live up to the expectations, which can be tough at times.

“It does not get any bigger than this, two of the best coaches in this sport, two of the best programs in this sport, and they are at the top of their game right now. Arch mania is upon us. I don't know if I've ever had this little experience and this much expectation on him.
"He's the Heisman favorite. Barely played last year. He's the Heisman favorite. Now, let's be fair, if his last name wasn't Manning, I doubt he would be the Heisman favorite,” Klatt said on his podcast on Wednesday.

The seasoned analyst also shared his opinion about Ohio State's outlook and Julian Sayin's prospect. One of the biggest advantages Klatt thinks Sayin possesses is the help from star wideouts like Jeremiah Smith, who will prove crucial for the Buckeyes’ championship hopes.

Arch Manning has tough competitors in 2025 Heisman race

Even before the season starts, experts have already rolled out projections for the coveted honor. As per the NFL's latest analysis, Texas QB Arch Manning leads the rally as the front runner. However, players like Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier are not behind.

Both the Clemson and LSU quarterbacks possess rich profiles to justify their case in the Heisman race.

In the last season, both these players have recorded 3000+ yards and have cemented their positions. For Arch Manning it will be a new beginning to his college career. Expect nothing less than a 10+ winning game season for the quarterback if things go as planned and Texas makes the playoff.

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
