"If you need me, come see me": Former Alabama HC Nick Saban drops a wholesome message to Alabama crew during A-Day appearance

In January this year, Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching after a legendary 28-year career at the collegiate level. The long-time Alabama Crimson Tide coach, who spent the final 17 years of his career leading the program, visited the team during their A-Day spring practice.

Alabama Football's official X/Twitter account shared footage of his visit, which began with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and former quarterback Bryce Young presenting him with a 2023 SEC Championship ring, to which he responded (via CBS Sports):

"So you guys think I should wear this? Now that is a ring. I knew they were getting bigger and bigger and bigger. But I thought there was some limit. This is actually what you guys designed? So this is something you put in your trophy case. It's not really something you wear, right? But I certainly appreciate all you guys did last year to make this happen because our team improved more last year than any team we ever had."

Newly-hired Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer then introduced Saban to the team, where he said:

"I love Alabama. We spent 17 years of our life here trying to make this something special. It is something special and you guys gotta carry the torch and I know you will. I got great confidence in you... I want you to know, I'm your best supporter. I'm going to stay behind the scenes, but you know where I'm at. If you need me, come see me, because I love you all and I want to see you be successful so thank you very much guys and Roll Tide."

Check out footage of Nick Saban's A-Day appearance below:

Saban compiled a 297-71-1 record in his 28-year collegiate coaching career, including a 206-29 record during his 17 years at Alabama. He won seven national titles, six of which came during his tenure leading the Crimson Tide.

What is next for Nick Saban?

While Nick Saban has retired from coaching, he will not be out of the limelight. The long-time Alabama Crimson Tide head coach will be a part of ESPN's College GameDay crew for the 2024 college football season.

He will reportedly also contribute to both NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. The legendary collegiate coach is set to make his television debut as part of ABC's 2024 NFL Draft coverage next week, as ESPN announced on Monday.

Check out the tweet from ESPN announcing the 2024 NFL Draft crew below:

