"If not Nick Saban, Connor Stalions would be a great choice": CFB fans clash over EA Sports College Football 25 cover as game's teaser gets released

The upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 25 has sent fans into a frenzy. Following a series of obstacles that came the way, the relaunch of the video game is set to happen to the amazement of millions of fans who had waited for so long to witness its return.

EA Sports halted the release of “NCAA Football” in 2013 due to rights issues, which resulted in a series of court cases. The decision to bring it back, following the advent of name, image and likeness in the world of college sports, was also not an easy ride for the publisher.

With the video game set to be available this summer, a teaser for the EA Sports College Football 25 was released on Thursday. This has got fans talking about who will be the cover of the game, with several names being suggested. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Who is likely to feature in EA Sports College Football 25?

Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, have been suggested in some quarters. The two came into the spotlight in the college football world after they made a move to Colorado last season. Texas quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are notable options.

Retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a name on the lips of many fans, but it's unknown if EA Sports will consider him following his exit from the landscape. The likes of Jalen Milroe, Donovan Edwards, Ollie Gordon II, Carson Beck and Emeka Egbuka are also in the mix.

Who has previously been featured on the game cover?

While we await the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25, it's worth noting that a good number of players have featured on it before its discontinuation. These are top athletes who made a name for themselves during their time on the college football landscape.

Among those featured on the video game cover are Barry Sanders, Tim Tebow, Matt Ryan, Ricky Williams, Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and a host of others. Notably, a head coach, a helmet, a marching band and two mascots are also featured on the game's cover.