"If Notre Dame wins Saturday you can just go ahead & write them in ink in the CFP": Desmond Howard has bold prediction for Marcus Freeman's team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their college football season on the road on Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies. It's a pivotal game for both schools as the winner would be in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish have a pathway to becoming the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff and getting an easier playoff schedule. However, they enter the game as a three-point underdog.

ESPN's Desmond Howard was on "Get Up" on Tuesday. He said on the show that a win for the Fighting Irish practically puts them in the College Football Playoff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

“I mean, you look at their schedule, I don’t know if they have the graphic, but they have a relatively light schedule after this Texas A&M game ... But, besides this Texas A&M game, they have a relatively light schedule ... And don’t forget, they don’t have a conference championship game either," Howard said.

"This is their season. All they need to do is win these games starting Saturday, and they’re in the driver’s seat. Now Texas A&M, they’re 20th in the nation right now. We don’t know how good they’re going to be this season, this may be a signature win or it may be just another win depending on how the Aggies’ season goes after Saturday.

"But yeah, you look at Notre Dame’s schedule, they win Saturday you can just go ahead and write them in ink in the College Football Playoff."

Howard points out that Notre Dame would be in the driver's seat to make the playoffs, especially if it beats Texas A&M. But, even if the Fighting Irish lose to Texas A&M, with the playoffs expanding to 12 teams, there still is a pathway for Notre Dame to make the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish schedule

Desmond Howard and Paul Finebaum clarified that Notre Dame has an easy schedule in 2024. That is why the Fighting Irish have a good chance of making the playoffs.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2024 schedule is as follows:

Week 1: @ Texas A&M, Aug. 31

Week 2: vs Northern Illinois, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Purdue, Sept. 14

Week 4: vs Miami (OH), Sept. 21

Week 5: vs Louisville, Sept. 28

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs Stanford, Oct. 12

Week 8: vs Georgia Tech, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs Navy, Oct. 26

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs Florida State, Nov. 9

Week 12: vs Virginia, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Army, Nov. 23

Week 14: @ USC, Nov. 30

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.