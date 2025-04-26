"If Patrick is saying this, it's bad": Fans worried for Shedeur Sanders after Mahomes drops his reaction to NFL's disrespect

It's perplexing to witness Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders remaining unpicked after three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was considered one of the top two quarterbacks of this draft by several mock draft experts, but for some reason, NFL teams have gone on to draft five quarterbacks by Day 2 and none had Sanders as their second name.
The word on the market for Shedeur Sanders is disrespect as he seems to be finding himself in the bad of NFL franchises. This is no longer a rumored notion, as even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes finds it "crazy" to see Sanders remain unpicked on Friday.
NFL on CBS posted about Mahomes's tweet on Instagram, and fans chimed in, taking a dig at NFL teams.
Here are some other reactions supporting Shedeur Sanders.
US President Donald Trump perplexed to see Shedeur Sanders going unpicked
The most head-turning reaction came from the first man of America itself. US President Donald Trump had his eyes on the draft, but he was perplexed to see Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted on Thursday.
He couldn't hold himself back as he shot a message on Truth Social, writing:
"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.
"He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!
There is no real reaction yet from NFL teams as to why any of them have not used their pick to draft Shedeur Sanders.
