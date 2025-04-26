  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "If Patrick is saying this, it's bad": Fans worried for Shedeur Sanders after Mahomes drops his reaction to NFL's disrespect

"If Patrick is saying this, it's bad": Fans worried for Shedeur Sanders after Mahomes drops his reaction to NFL's disrespect

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 26, 2025 03:58 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Fans worried for Shedeur Sanders after Mahomes drops his reaction to NFL's disrespect - Source: Imagn

It's perplexing to witness Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders remaining unpicked after three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was considered one of the top two quarterbacks of this draft by several mock draft experts, but for some reason, NFL teams have gone on to draft five quarterbacks by Day 2 and none had Sanders as their second name.

Ad

The word on the market for Shedeur Sanders is disrespect as he seems to be finding himself in the bad of NFL franchises. This is no longer a rumored notion, as even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes finds it "crazy" to see Sanders remain unpicked on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL on CBS posted about Mahomes's tweet on Instagram, and fans chimed in, taking a dig at NFL teams.

"when the face of the league is questioning this, yk its bad," one fan commented.
"If patrick is saying this, it's bad," another added.
"Broo 😢😬" one fan wrote.
"If a top 3 qb ever is saying this.. nfl fucked up," one fan posted.
Ad

Here are some other reactions supporting Shedeur Sanders.

"Damn he's taking it all in, watch him go off on every team this year🔥🔥" one fan wrote.
"Bro a top 5 QB all time is calling out NFL GMS. Yk they’re messing it up," another said.
Fan Reactions Credits: Instagram/@nfloncbs
Fan Reactions Credits: Instagram/@nfloncbs

US President Donald Trump perplexed to see Shedeur Sanders going unpicked

The most head-turning reaction came from the first man of America itself. US President Donald Trump had his eyes on the draft, but he was perplexed to see Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted on Thursday.

Ad

He couldn't hold himself back as he shot a message on Truth Social, writing:

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.
Ad
"He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!

There is no real reaction yet from NFL teams as to why any of them have not used their pick to draft Shedeur Sanders.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications