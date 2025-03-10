"If you're not teaching them how to be a man, you're cheating them": Fran Brown makes huge remarks about fostering discipline

The realm of college football is much more than just playing a sport; it also involves developing young athletes to be better human beings. Coaches often emphasize the importance of this notion, the latest one being Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown.

He recently opened up about his ideology of fostering discipline among athletes, which, according to him, is crucial not just on the gridiron but also for their overall development.

Coach Fran Brown shares importance of being disciplined

Fran Brown has achieved remarkable success in coaching and wants to carry the momentum into the 2025 season. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, the 43-year-old emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of discipline among athletes.

According to Brown, persistence and following a strict routine attract success, which he has noticed in the past.

“That's life. They're gonna be somebody's father and husband. If you're not teaching them how to be a man, then you're cheating, right?” Brown asked the reporter.

“If they don't respect you that way. And look at it, you can see a disciplined football team, or whatever team it may be that you're looking at. You can see that when you watch them play, right? The discipline is in the details, right? People always talk about how you got to do this, like, are you detailed, right? Being able to do that, but, um, that's everything, right? I mean that's just who we are, right?

The Syracuse coach credited his wife, Teara, with influencing his outlook toward life.

"Do you want to marry? Not a disciplined lady? No, not at all. Right? That's why I married Teara, because she's extremely disciplined and detailed, and she's lifted me up to make me who I am. So just try to match up with the right people to do that. So I'm teaching them to do that, so that way all those young men will be able to have the opportunity of marrying up like I did again,” he added.

After taking up the head coaching job, Fran Brown had a spectacular first season with the Oranges. He wrapped up the season with a 10-3 record. Heading into 2025, expectations are pretty high since the landscape of ACC is slowly evolving after Bill Belichick arrived at Chapel Hill.

