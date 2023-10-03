"If Travis Hunter plays in that game they win" - CFB sportscaster makes case for Deion Sanders' potential chances against Caleb Williams in Week 5

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes found a new life in the second half against the USC Trojans and Caleb Williams. They came close to a win but fell short in the end, as most experts and fans expected.

A CFB sportscaster is making a case for Coach Prime's potential chances against Caleb Williams-led offense. But that was possible only if one simple thing fell Colorado's way, which didn't. That was if they had their star Travis Hunter available for the game.

Hunter has missed the last few games due to an injury he sustained in week 3. But how could he have changed the fate of his team against USC in week 5?

CFB sportscaster thinks the Colorado vs. USC result would have been different if Travis Hunter played

FS1 host Joy Taylor made a case for Travis Hunter being the defining player for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in week 5 if he wasn't injured. According to her, if Hunter had taken the field against the USC Trojans, Colorado would have had a victory to their name.

"I don't know, I feel very differently about that game from you guys," Taylor said. "I think if Travis Hunter plays in that game, they win. Shilo was out also. Now, I understand USC was without Zachariah Branch, they found out he wasn't going to be out there. He plays on the offensive side of the ball, right? Let's talk about the USC defense for a second because Travis Hunter is going to play both sides of the ball," the Speak On host said on her show.

"USC gave up season-worst 41 points, season-worst 564 yards, season-worst 371 passing yards, allowed a season-worst 6.3 yards per play, and a season-worst 50% on third down percentage. Travis Hunter is not out there," Taylor added.

However, USC managed to get over the line and handed Colorado their second defeat of the season.

Deion Sanders eyeing a Week 6 comeback

After two difficult games back-to-back, Deion Sanders' Colorado will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils and get back on their winning horse. They still won't have the services of Travis Hunter, who was ruled out for at least three weeks after being left with a lacerated liver against the Colorado State Rams in week 3.

Deion Sanders was proud of his team's efforts against USC but he also knows the importance of a victory at the moment. Shedeur Sanders had a good second half and would want to continue his good form in the future. Will the Buffaloes reach the promised land this season, only time can tell.