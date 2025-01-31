"If you don't want to be NFL-ready go to NC State" - Rob Gronkowski makes hilarious Bill Belichick impression

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has been balancing fleshing out his Tar Heels staff with recruitment duties after being named UNC coach in December. Belichick has also been balancing hiring with recruitment, which is an essential pillar in college football.

During Thursday's segment of the Yahoo Sports podcast, Belichick's former player, Rob Gronkowski, with whom he won three Super Bowl titles, made a hilarious impression of him trying to recruit prospects.

"I mean, you wanna be NFL-ready? Well then, come to us," Gronkowski said. "If you don't wanna be ready for the NFL, then go to North Carolina State. Just do what you gotta do."

Rob Gronkowski tabs Bill Belichick to enjoy CFB coaching

On Wednesday, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rob Gronkowski broke down the reasons why Bill Belichick will enjoy coaching in college football more than the NFL.

“Coach Belichick loves coaching players,” Gronkowski said. “And at that level, players are more raw because they haven’t been coached through the college ranks, they’re coming out of high school.

“They’re younger, so Coach Belichick can have a field day coaching these guys because there’s so much more to coach — because they’re younger and they haven’t been through the whole car wash yet to develop as a complete player. He’s going to enjoy that process.

“It’s a lot more thrilling as well for college football programs, because Coach Belichick, he’s bringing a whole different perspective to the college ranks,” Gronkowski said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch and see if he has success or not, and I’m pretty sure he will.”

Belichick's venture into college football has been met with mixed reactions from both fans and analysts with high expectations foisted upon the former New England Patriots coach.

Despite signing a five-year contract with the Tar Heels, Belichick has been linked with a return to the NFL over the past few weeks. However, the speculation has died down as franchises have filled the vacancies that cropped up when the regular season ended.

"So I believe that Coach Belichick will have some good success at UNC," Rob Gronkowski said about Bill Belichick on Fox Sports Digital in early January, "but I believe that his heart truly belongs in the NFL ranks, and he's eventually gonna go back to the NFL if it's in three years or four years. But I think he ends his career coaching as a head coach for an NFL team."

Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill will be one of the most scrutinized in recent memory due to his certified legendary status in the NFL ranks.

