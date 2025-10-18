"If y'all lose, this will be a legendary meme": CFB fans go wild at Lane Kiffin's shirtless pic after yoga on big game day

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin led his No. 5 Rebels to Athens to face the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs in one of the SEC's most anticipated matchups in Week 8. The Rebels are unbeaten this season (6-0) as they seek to reach the SEC championship game and clinch a spot in the college football playoffs. Before the Week 8 game, Kiffin posted a shirtless picture of himself on X, after a yoga session in a Georgia hotel. He captioned the picture with the facility's employees:&quot;Thanks guys for an amazing workout this morning!!&quot;College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the charismatic Lane Kiffin's shirtless picture.&quot;Lane—you’re 50 years old. Put a shirt on,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Meanwhile, Kirby is inhaling hotdogs about to win by 20,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;My man just out here aura farming. I see you Coach. I see you,&quot; one fan tweeted. Some fans saw the funny side of Kiffin's pictures.&quot;If y'all lose, this will be a legendary meme,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I wasn’t ready for the Lane thirst traps on the TL,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Undefeated off the field,&quot; one fan tweeted.Lane Kiffin jokes about spa and luxurious hotelDuring an appearance on the &quot;Pat McAfee&quot; show on Saturday, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was teased by ESPN analyst Pat McAfee about his healthy appearance and was told to go to the team hotel's spa. Kiffin joked about his team's accommodation in Atlanta vis-à-vis the last time they visited two years ago. “We just finished a walk-through,” Lane Kiffin said. “Hopefully, a nice hotel will help us. Two years ago, we stayed in Atlanta at a not very nice hotel. We got ran out of the stadium. They have us in a vineyard over here. There’re actually people walking into a spa right now. Yeah, there are people in their robes over there. It’s actually kind of weird.“Hope our players don’t see that. We’ll come out and play. Coach Saban would be so mad right now. He’d be yelling at our director of football. ‘How can there be people over there in robes? We’re supposed to be focused.’”After falling agonizingly short of making the SEC championship game and clinching a spot in the college football playoffs last season, Lane Kiffin is under pressure to make the next step as Rebels coach.