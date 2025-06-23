Illinois HC Bret Bielema reveals how coaching has changed in modern football while NIL takes over college athletics

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema believes in the two Cs – consistency and communication. These two things are an integral part of any student-athlete's life to achieve the greater goal, says Bielema.

While speaking to Dan Katz and Co. on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Friday, the successful coach shared how things have changed in college athletics, especially in modern football, where it becomes difficult to coach players.

For Bielema, nothing has changed since he believes communication is the key, and the ethos that the program instills into the players has always been the same.

He mentioned that there have been times when players arrive late or make excuses. Hence, it is important to be ready with a plan to discipline them while also letting them know that it is for the good and there is no personal enmity against them.

“I get that question all the time. I think the venues that are accessible to them, right, the fan that can get at them through a DM and whether or not they want to read it or not, you know. I think, kids, you have to, when you get them, teach them the things they don't know,” Bielema said on the podcast on Friday. [Timestamp 1:37:50]

“I always say, you know, 'They only know what they know,' right? So, if they came from a house where 10 minutes late is being on time, then you gotta teach them what that really is, right? If they don't know how to effectively communicate. Hey, easy conversations are easy to have. Tough conversations are tough to have, but they're usually the most productive.

"So I always tell kids, man, 'Hey, just because I'm getting on you or I'm saying something you don't want to hear, it's probably because I love you. ... Like, I'm trying to do this to get yourself going,'” he added.

Bret Bielema speaks about fostering a culture at Illinois

The Fighting Illini happen to be an underdog in a highly competitive Big Ten. The veteran coach is building a strong foundation where players are true to themselves and are able to communicate effectively.

While speaking on the aforementioned podcast, he mentioned that among 20 coaches on his staff, nine of them played for him. One of the biggest reasons they got this far is due to the consistency they exhibited.

Bielema wants to pass on this very message to the upcoming modern players, where they are not lured by NIL or paychecks overpowering their wisdom.

The transfer portal exodus and tampering in recruiting now happen to be household practices, but Bielema claims it is essential to teach the players to make mature choices by teaching discipline.

