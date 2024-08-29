Illinois starting QB 2024: Who will start for Bret Bielema in Week 1?

The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to kick off their season against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Last season’s 5-7 record might not have gone as planned, but Illinois is looking to turn things around this year.

One of the biggest questions for coach Bret Bielema heading into Week 1 is who will be the starting quarterback. With names like Luke Altmyer, Donovan Leary, Kirkland Michaux and freshman Trey Petty in the mix, it’s Ole Miss transfer Altmyer who’s expected to lead the charge.

Altmyer had his ups and downs last season but still managed to finish as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten by November. In 2023, as a sophomore, he started nine games, throwing for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 282 yards. It seems his strong performance has earned him another shot at the starting job.

Bielema is confident in Altmyer’s growth and his off-season performance has been encouraging:

“Luke is very, very talented. I always say this, he looks like a guy at a pick up game at a rec league," Bielema said [H/t ABC]. "But he can really athletically do things with his feet that is really impressive. I think his arm strength is better than its ever been."

With an improved offensive line, thanks to the addition of New Mexico transfer JC Davis, Altmyer is set up for success. If he can stay healthy, Illinois might just find themselves making a strong run this season.

As Bielema enters his fourth year as head coach, all eyes will be on Altmyer to see if he can lead the Illini to new heights.

Will Illinois and Bret Bielema reignite their Big Ten spark?

Illinois is ready for a fresh start in the 18-team Big Ten, aiming to leave last season’s heartbreak behind. After losing two crucial games by just two points each, the Illini missed out on a bowl game. Now, they’re looking for a win to show they’re back in the game and ready to make an impact.

Bret Bielema has had his ups and downs. With an 18-19 record overall, his best season so far was an 8-5 finish, sandwiched between two 5-7 campaigns. Despite the challenges, Bielema remains optimistic.

Speaking to local media, he shared his thoughts on the team’s progress.

“I like the way our guys are taking,” Bielema said [H/t SI]. “That’s probably the hardest thing when you have a new team, is just getting a new group of voices to talk.”

The coach also praised the use of technology to help his players break down plays, referring to the team as “guinea pigs” in this new approach.

Nonetheless, Illinois Fighting Illini will have three more chances to fine-tune their game plan before they kick off the season against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 29.

