“Trying to prepare myself physically”: Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer opens up about his preparedness ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer became a household name in the college football playoff. He had one of the most memorable plays of the year when he forced a fumble against Texas late in the game, recovered the ball, and ran it 83 yards down the field for a TD.

The play gave Ohio State a 28-14 lead after it was looking like QB Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns were going to go down the field and tie the game late. With that behind him, he is now focused on the 2025 NFL draft.

On Saturday, Jack Sawyer appeared on the 'Bobby Carpenter Show.' On the show, he discussed how he is preparing for the draft.

"Yeah, I'm just trying to get my body right you know. Trying to stay in shape and stay ready. Like you said, as soon as you get drafted, you're out in a week and you better show up to OTAs looking like you're in shape. That wouldn't be a good first impression. So, I'm trying to stay in shape, working out here with Coach Mick and the guys who are still in town.

"Staying agile, stay in the d-line. Now I get to focus on all ball, not focus on testing drills or 40 or anything like that. It's back to ball which is what I love to do. Doing D-line drills, getting back to playing football."

Sawyer went on to talk about how talking with Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has helped him prepare for the 2025 NFL draft.

"Working with Coach J, watching some film. Talking to coach Patricia has been great learning about different stuff in the NFL, things to expect and be ready for, so I'm trying to prepare myself physically, but also on that mental side too."

Jack Sawyer is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Despite his heroics in the semifinals of the college football playoff, Jack Sawyer is not projected to be a first-round pick. Instead, he is far more likely to get drafted in the second round. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 56-ranked player in the draft.

In Tankathon's continuously updated mock draft, they have Sawyer going in the second round to the Baltimore Ravens with the 59th pick. He has a starting-caliber projection and is expected to join an NFL team next season and have an immediate impact.

